Ghana's Covid restrictions: Unvaccinated must get jabs on arrival

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGhana is introducing some of the world's strictest Covid travel rules, by banning any adult who has not been vaccinated from flying in with effect from Monday. There is no option to self-isolate. Ghanaian citizens and residents abroad are exempt for up to two weeks, but will be required...

www.bbc.co.uk

