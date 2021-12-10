‘Catastrophic wildfires shall stop.’ Inside PG&E’s fire risk command center

“PG&E almost burnt us down, and now they’re moonscaping. This is a timber harvest plan without a plan.” That’s how Mendocino County Supervisor Ted Williams described the utility’s Enhanced Vegetation Management (EVM) program last month, after community members called in to a Board of Supervisors meeting to express their alarm over PG&E’s plans to cut down dozens of second-growth redwood trees along a power line that runs through a county-owned park just outside Boonville. Residents of a number of northern California counties, including Humboldt and Mendocino, are outraged over PG&E’s tree removal on their easements through private land. Last month, Harry Vaughn, a landowner just outside Miranda, was chagrined when PG&E crews marked almost 700 trees on a property that’s been under his family’s stewardship for generations.

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO