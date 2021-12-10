1969 Corvette L88 Takes On 1969 Camaro ZL1: Video

This ridiculous build started as little more than a simple sound system install and now is one of the coolest restomod ever built. Restomods are all the rage these days because of their incredible style provided by a classic donor vehicle or shell, which combines with a modern muscle car's massive performance and power. The Chevy Camaro has been a prominent player in restoring and modifying vintage automobiles because of its iconic design and Chevy name. Of course, this means that the following of these cars is separated into two categories, the all original fans and the fire breathing restomoders. This car seems to have been built by the ladder of those two options as it sports a modern Chevrolet powerhouse with no limitations on the new capabilities of its revitalized powertrain and other features.

