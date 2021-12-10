ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

1969 Corvette L88 Takes On 1969 Camaro ZL1: Video

By Jonathan Lopez
gmauthority.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday we have an all-Bow Tie brand showdown between a 1969 Chevy Corvette 427 L88 and 1969 Chevy Camaro 427 ZL1, throwing it down the 1320 for a heads-up drag racing video. Once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube channel, this video brings all the usual Cars...

gmauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

This Ultra Rare Corvette Costs A Fortune

The Chevrolet Corvette is one of the most collectible American sports cars out there. From rare oddities to classic restomods, people can't get enough of this car, and Chevrolet can barely keep up with demand for the latest C8. We've converted some very interesting Corvette cars over the years, but every once in a while we come across something really special. This is one of those cars. Listed for sale on Classic Autotrader for an eye-watering $209,995, this 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Coupe continuation must be one of the coolest-looking 'Vettes we've ever seen, and don't let the continuation label fool you: this ain't no cheap replica, but a Chevrolet-sanctioned build of the highest quality.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

5 Of The Coolest Muscle Cars Ever Made

Put these at the top of your muscle car wishlist. There's nothing in the automotive world quite like an American muscle car. While the definition used to very specific, it's become quite broad over the years, even sparking heated debates at the Motorious offices. However, we generally agree that these are some of the best examples ever made.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

LEAKED: This Is How Much The New Chevy Corvette Z06 Will Cost

The Chevy Corvette C8's ability to offer supercar looks and performance for a fraction of the price of Italian exotics is probably the car's greatest achievement. Last month, the even more powerful Corvette Z06 was revealed with 670 horsepower from its 5.5-liter naturally-aspirated flat-plane crank V8 engine. At the time, we estimated that the Z06 would cost about $85,000. That would still represent remarkable value considering the performance on offer. Well, it turns out that we weren't far off because the HorsePower Obsessed channel on YouTube has announced pricing for the new Z06, allegedly obtained from contacts at two dealerships.
CARS
Motorious

1970 Chevelle SS Found Parked On Garage Lift Since 1978

This ridiculous muscle car is packing some major surprises under the hood and in its history. The 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle is one of America’s most excellent muscle car machines ever to hit the asphalt. Of course, there is a considerable following surrounding these incredible cars as they introduced the nation to a new style of Chevy power and performance. This means that the engine is always the star of the show, and there is one engine that shines exceptionally bright in the GM performance line. That motor is the 454 ci LS6 V8 engine, making this car a beast on the streets and the drag strip. Though Chevelles of this specification are getting pretty rare these days, one guy was able to find a beautiful example of one of these ridiculous machines.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevy Camaro#Chevy Corvette#Gm#Curb Weight#C Z#Factory Stock
CarBuzz.com

The 760-HP Ford Predator Crate Engine Doesn't Come Cheap

It's been a year since we reported that Ford Performance planned to sell the Mustang Shelby GT500's supercharged V8 as a crate engine. It's not as powerful as Chevy's ridiculous 10.4-liter crate engine with 1,004 horsepower, but the Ford's 5.2-liter Predator V8 is no slouch. It produces 760 hp and 625 lb-ft of torque, enough to propel the GT500 to 60 mph in under 3.5 seconds. Now, custom builders can install this brawny power plant in whatever project car they're working on. But the supercharged V8 carries a hefty price tag. In fact, it'll cost you almost as much as a brand-new Ford Mustang coupe.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

1969 Chevy Camaro RS/SS Cutaway Coupe Headed To Auction

For General Motors’ 1968 Motorama, Chevrolet built a “cutaway” 1969 Chevy Camaro to promote sales of the pony car. The cutaway Camaro came to be known as the “Double Header Car”, as it had both a base-model six-cylinder front end and an RS/SS 350 front end that were interchangeable. The two front ends sat on electrically operated turntables that could be swapped to show two different versions of the Camaro.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

1969 Yenko Camaro Races A 1970 Ford Torino Super Cobra Jet: Video

The last time we shared a video from the muscle car-obsessed YouTube channel Cars and Zebras, the stars of the show were two of the most tepid muscle cars to ever come out of Detroit: a base model Buick GSx and an oil crisis-era 1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans-Am. Today we’re flipping the script, with Cars and Zebras now turning their camera lens toward two of Detroit’s heaviest hitters, a 1969 Yenko Camaro and a 1970 Ford Torino Super Cobra Jet.
CARS
Motor1.com

Hellephant-Powered 1968 Dodge Charger Is A Wild $200,000 Build

Dodge's Hellcat engine took the brand's performance cars to a new level, pumping out 707 horsepower (527 kilowatts) in 2015. The Demon followed, with 808 hp (594 kW), though the ultimate Dodge engine from the series is the 1,000-hp (746-kW) Hellephant. It's a beastly crate engine Dodge designed to give pre-1976 cars a taste of modern performance, and one Missouri man has gone and done just that.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Cars
Inverse

Corvette Z06 2023 price, specs, release date, horsepower, top speed, engine, and more

The mid-engined Corvette was the worst-kept secret in the entire auto industry. But now it’s out, and it’s astonishingly good, starting at under $60,000. In my review, I said the C8 Corvette was the best sports car ever made in America, and that if they put an extra 1 at the beginning of the price it would still be worth it. And now there’s an even better one coming: the Z06.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

The Corvette CF1 Is A Modern Supercar With 1953 Styling

The recent SEMA Show had many highlights, making it tough to choose an absolute favorite. If you put a gun to our head, we'd have to go with the CF1 Corvette Concept, designed and built by Dave Kindig (host of Bitchin' Rides) and Lingenfelter. It feels unfair to call the...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Watch A Ford F-150 Humiliate A Chevy Corvette C8 On The Drag Strip

The new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 may have stolen the spotlight, but the regular C8 Stingray can still hold its own. With a 6.2-liter V8 pumping out 490 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque and a starting price of just over $60,000, the Corvette Stingray offers supercar performance for sports car money. With the Z51 package installed, the Stingray will rocket from 0-60 mph in under three seconds, cross the quarter-mile in 11.2 seconds, and top out at 194 mph.
CARS
gmauthority.com

2022 Yenko/SC Chevy Camaro To Produce 1,100 Horsepower: Video

The 2022 Yenko/SC Chevy Camaro will produce 1,100 horsepower, Speciality Vehicle Engineering has revealed. Speciality Vehicle Engineering (SVE), which is based out of New Jersey, has made a name for itself by reviving the iconic Yenko name for a series of specially tuned, limited-edition GM vehicles. The company is upping the ante in the New Year, laying out plans this week to release a new 2022 Yenko/SC Chevy Camaro Stage II producing an eye-popping 1,100 horsepower.
CARS
Motorious

LS Powered 1965 Chevy C10 Restomod Is A True Dream Truck

A Vortec V8 powered C10 makes this classic truck to full package. The Chevy C10 pickup truck has gained unmeasurable popularity over the recent years. Chevy designed the C10 on a 1/2 ton chassis and its proved to be one of the most versatile trucks ever made. With vintage good looks and rugged capabilities, we can’t ignore these highly collectible Chevy trucks. This stunning 1965 Chevy C10 restomod pickup truck will bring you the best of all worlds.
CARS
Motorious

1968 Chevy Camaro Restomod Is A LS2 Powered Monster

This ridiculous build started as little more than a simple sound system install and now is one of the coolest restomod ever built. Restomods are all the rage these days because of their incredible style provided by a classic donor vehicle or shell, which combines with a modern muscle car's massive performance and power. The Chevy Camaro has been a prominent player in restoring and modifying vintage automobiles because of its iconic design and Chevy name. Of course, this means that the following of these cars is separated into two categories, the all original fans and the fire breathing restomoders. This car seems to have been built by the ladder of those two options as it sports a modern Chevrolet powerhouse with no limitations on the new capabilities of its revitalized powertrain and other features.
CARS
techeblog.com

Ken Block’s Daughters Races 1400HP AWD Ford Mustang Against 4000HP NHRA Corvette C6

Ken Block’s daughter, 14-year-old Lia Block, might be following in her father’s footsteps, as she recently raced the Hoonicorn, a twin-turbocharged V8 1965 Ford Mustang, against a 4000hp NHRA 2012 Chevrolet Corvette V6. That’s right, this National Hot Rod Association dragster is powered by a 8.6L Hemi V8, paired with a 3-speed Lenco transmission that helps it run the 1/8 mile in a mere 3.5-seconds, while topping out at 212 mph. Read more for the video and additional information.
CARS
Motorious

Coolest Cars For Sale To Kick Off December

These are some of the most interesting cars that have made it onto Motorious this week. What a diverse market the collector car industry represents. Every week, the Motorious editorial staff does a dive into the classified section of the site to find the cars for sale that we would want to buy for ourselves. These cars are more than worthy of a new garage, and we're thrilled to be able to share our picks with the readers each week. Here is a list of cars to check out as we roll into December.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

Rare 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS LS6 Headed To Auction

Bowing for the 1964 model year, the Chevy Chevelle reached its performance and desirability acme with the 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS LS6. The LS6 option featured the King Kong of muscle car engines, the high-compression 454 cube Big Block producing 450 horsepower and 500 pound-feet of torque. Available with either a three-speed automatic or a four-speed manual transmission, the one-year-only LS6 proved to the be the swan song for Chevelle high performance, as federal emissions standards and insurance companies combined to choke the life from the muscle car era.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Three Daytonas In One Barn Find

These ridiculous cars have been hidden for decades and now poke their fascias out to show the world what a real muscle car is!. Barn finds are the stuff of legends in the American car community for their incredible hidden beasts and potential for finding something genuinely extraordinary. So many people have found their dream project car or restoration built within the confines of a disheveled barn's walls. Of course, these finds can be pretty cool, but it is infrequent to find something that you couldn't find with ease on the used market. However, this find flips the tables on those limitations as it holds some of America's rarest vehicles. These insane NASCAR dominating muscle cars are ready to see the light of day once again with a fiery passion for rowdy driving fun!
CARS
Motorious

1966 Ford Mustang Found In Destitute Ready For Restoration

This incredible American icon has spent the past 21 years in hiding and is now ready to show the world what it has got up its sleeves. The original Ford Mustang is a legend in the automotive community for being America's first pony car. While the later models may resemble more of a European-inspired sports car, the first generation made a point of being as patriotic as one could get and reassembled a mashup between the muscle cars of old and small fast sports cars like the Corvette. In 1964, these beautiful cars allowed the nation's youth to have fun with a pretty fast car for a low price. This trend soon led to cars like the Camaro, Barracuda, and Charger. As such, the first-gen 'Stang has gained a massive following with enthusiasts young and old alike.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy