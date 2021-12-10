ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

MEPs to Change EU Rules for the Protection of children

industryglobalnews24.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday 9th December a report was unanimously approved by the Internal Market and Consumer Protection...

www.industryglobalnews24.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

EU lawmakers agree data reuse rules to foster AI and R&D

Yesterday the bloc’s co-legislators reached agreement on the DGA after trilogue discussions — paving the way for formal adoption once the Council and Parliament vote to approval the final text. The Data Governance Act (DGA) is intended to create a standardized framework of trusted tools and techniques to encourage data...
TECHNOLOGY
mobileworldlive.com

EU agrees to extend roaming rules to 2032

The European Parliament reached an agreement with European Union (EU) member states to extend regulation allowing citizens to roam without incurring additional charges when travelling in the bloc by a further ten years, along with introducing further advantages for consumers. In a statement, the European Commission (EC) welcomed the decision...
EUROPE
whtc.com

EU seeks to forge new global trade rules with U.S

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union has experienced a “breakthrough year” with the United States even if not all trade irritants are gone and now wants to work with its transatlantic ally to start forging trade rules for the future, the EU trade chief said. A year on from Joe...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Uber, Deliveroo could be hit by draft EU rules for gig workers

BRUSSELS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Uber (UBER.N), Deliveroo (ROO.L) and other online platform companies may have to reclassify some of their workers as employees under draft European Union rules meant to boost their social rights, according to an EU document seen by Reuters. The proposal from the European Commission, the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Countries#Consumer Protection#Toy Safety#Parliament#The Toy Safety Directive#The European Union
ShareCast

Deliveroo, Delivery Hero fall on potential EU labour rules change

Food delivery firms Deliveroo and Delivery Hero were under the cosh on Friday following a report that people working for such companies could be reclassified as employees under a European Union labour rights plan. €0.00. 19:51 03/12/21. 0.00%. €0.00. 2,124.03. 16:27 03/12/21. -0.16%. -3.38. According to a draft proposal seen...
BUSINESS
Silicon Republic

EU official warns data rules may need to change – putting Irish DPC in the spotlight

Enforcement of GDPR has attracted a lot of criticism since the regulations came into force in 2018, with a great of deal of that placed on Ireland’s DPC. Ireland’s role in policing Big Tech on data protection is coming under scrutiny, as a senior European Commission official has warned that the bloc’s privacy rules may need to change if enforcement is not effective.
EUROPE
MedicalXpress

Pfizer vaccines available for EU children in two weeks

The EU's main COVID vaccine provider, BioNTech/Pfizer, will have jabs available for children in the bloc in two weeks' time, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday. She said she had spoken with the German-US joint venture about the issue the day before, and they said "they are...
WORLD
industryglobalnews24.com

European Energy Ministers Meet

The European Union’s energy ministers met last week to discuss the continent’s energy efficiency and renewable energy plans. Recently, the European Commission had revised its directive with the intention of driving the energy transition. However, the EU countries demand flexibility in their territories. The Minister of Infrastructure of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Relationships
Reuters

Food delivery shares rise ahead of EU draft rules on gig workers

AMSTERDAM, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Shares in ride-sharing and food delivery companies rebounded on Tuesday, ahead of an European Commission proposal expected Dec. 9 that will define when couriers should be considered employees and when they should be considered independent contractors. The Financial Times on Tuesday reported that the proposal,...
ECONOMY
The Independent

EU official: Omicron to be dominant variant by mid-January

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that omicron is expected to be the dominant coronavirus variant in the 27-nation bloc by mid-January. The head of the EU’s executive branch said the bloc is well prepared to fight omicron with 66.6% of the European population now fully vaccinated against the virus. Von der Leyen said she is confident the EU has the “strength” and “means” to overcome the disease although expressing her sadness that once again “Christmas will be overshadowed by the pandemic.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
ktwb.com

EU seeks to ease rules for Poland, Baltics in migration standoff with Belarus

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union executive on Wednesday will propose that Poland and its two Baltic neighbours handle migrants the West accuses Belarus of pushing to their shared border under quicker procedures that weaken protections for asylum seekers. The EU has accused Belarus of flying in thousands of people...
BALTIC, SD
KHON2

Germany wants EU sanctions slapped on Bosnian Serb leader

BERLIN (AP) — The European Union should slap sanctions on Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik for his efforts to get Serb-dominated areas in Bosnia to secede from the Balkan country, Germany’s new foreign minister said Monday. Annalena Baerbock, who took office last week, told reporters in Brussels that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Bulgaria’s parliament approves new government

Bulgaria’s parliament on Monday formally approved the country’s new centrist-led government in a bid to restore stability, tackle the coronavirus crisis and spur economic development in the poorest EU member country. Lawmakers voted 134-104 to elect 41-year-old Kiril Petkov as prime minister. In a separate vote, legislators also approved the Cabinet — a coalition between Petkov’s anti-corruption We Continue The Change party (PP) and three other left-wing and center-right groups. Together, the PP party, leftist Bulgarian Socialist Party, the anti-elite There Is Such A People party, and the liberal group Democratic Bulgaria, will control 134 seats in Bulgaria’s 240-seat...
POLITICS
Metro International

Hungarian court to rule on challenge to EU law – Orban

BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary’s Constitutional Court is expected to rule on a government motion challenging the supremacy of European Union law on Friday, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio. The court has been considering a challenge by Orban’s justice minister, Judit Varga, to an EU court finding that Budapest...
POLITICS
bizjournals

Lawmakers urge Instagram head to better protect children

“I recognize that many in this room have deep reservations about our company,” Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, told a Senate subcommittee Wednesday. “But I want to assure you that we do have the same goal. We all want teens to be safe online.”. The National Observer...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

EU sanctions Wagner, tries to deter attack on Ukraine

European foreign ministers slapped sanctions on Russian mercenary outfit Wagner on Monday and touted what they warned would be an unprecedented economic response to any military assault on Ukraine. Those sanctioned included: Dmitry Utkin, a 51-year-old former lieutenant colonel in Russian military intelligence, once decorated by Putin and now said to be Wagner's commander and responsible for mercenary operations in Ukraine.
POLITICS
The Independent

Macron criticises ‘woke’ EU language rules

French president Emmanuel Macron criticised the European Commission for its “woke nonsense” a week after it withdrew controversial internal language rules following an outcry from politicians.Mr Macron lashed out at the executive branch of the European Union in a speech at the Jacques Delors Institute in Paris and urged it to rather focus on  “recovery, power and belonging”.“A Europe that comes to explain to people what words they should or shouldn’t say is not a Europe to which I totally adhere,” Mr Macron said, reported the Telegraph. “It’s nonsense, basically.”Mr Macron said that the sense of European identity had “withered away”...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy