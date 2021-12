Veto pen ready: Gov. Mike DeWine told Ohio Public Radio’s “The State of Ohio,” he will veto House Bill 218, which would prohibit employers and schools from mandating vaccines that haven’t been fully approved by the federal government, and allow wide exemptions for fully approved vaccines, Laura Hancock reports. DeWine said that this is consistent with his opposition to President Joe Biden’s mandate forcing large companies to require employees to get shots because he doesn’t think the government should dictate how businesses run.

