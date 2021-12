PICTURED: The Aggrolites play the Greatest Show on Earth with the Slackers at the Ventura Theater on Dec. 10. Photo courtesy of the Aggrolites. If SATs are ever administered for reggae, Jesse Wagner will have no trouble scoring a perfect 1,600. Although the Southern California native grew up nearly 3,000 miles from Trench Town, he could easily spend hours talking about the most subtle nuances of Jamaican music, as well as the contributions of arcane artists whose names you’ve never heard. But while others may take pride in rattling off the minutiae of their favorite genre, Wagner practices what he preaches, and has been doing so since starting his band the Aggrolites back in 2002.

