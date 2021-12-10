This 500-piece puzzle could win you up to a million bucks

What do a smooth-writing pen, bubble wrap, and a perfectly sliced piece of cake have in common? They're all almost as satisfying as completing a puzzle. And during the colder months when you're stuck inside, putting together puzzles can be a great time-killer, and finishing them can make you feel like you're on top of the world.

Sure, finishing puzzles feels great, but what if they could actually earn you some cash? Believe it or not, this One Million Dollar Puzzle can win you some serious dough, and all it takes is you putting it together. With a prize stash running anywhere from 25 cents to a jaw-dropping one million bucks, this puzzle is like a lottery with some big stakes attached to it, making it that much more fun to complete.

Designed by MSCHF, a next-generation street art collective and the makers of The One Hundred Thousand Dollar Puzzle, the One Million Dollar Puzzle gives you something exciting to work toward, along with bragging rights, obviously. And the way you can enter to win is simple: just take a picture of your completed 500-piece puzzle, aiming directly at the printed QR code for 2 to 3 seconds. You'll then have the opportunity to click on a notification, entering for a chance to win 25 cents, $100, $1,000, $10,000, or the big jackpot, $1 million .

As seen on Mashable, Business Insider, Nerdist, and beyond, The One Million Dollar Puzzle is far from too good to be true, having garnered over 10,000 reviews online and a 4.5/5-star rating, giving people just like you a chance to win it big this holiday. And given that its difficulty level is 5 out of 10, it's a great puzzle to do with the entire family or a group of friends — as long as you're cool with sharing your potential winnings, that is.

Test your luck with The One Million Dollar Puzzle by MSCHF , now discounted to just $ 24.99 .

Audacy may earn commission for products purchased via affiliate links. Prices subject to change.

Discover more top-rated products from Audacy Shop

— Stay smooth and save time with this hair removal handset

— Save 20% on this Dollar Flight Club subscription for the holidays

— These Cyber Week deals offer serious savings on 10 great holiday gifts

— Save 20% on these tech goodies for Cyber Week

— Up your productivity with 40% off this Mac bundle for Cyber Week

— This ear wax remover is part of a Cyber Week deal you don't want to miss

— These piano lessons subscriptions are on sale for Cyber Week

— Send a more inclusive greeting card this holiday season with Culture Greetings

— This bread maker is 50% off ahead of Black Friday

— Save before Black Friday on this transforming dining table with a bench and coffee table

— Enjoy pre-Black Friday doorbuster prices on this LED space-saving corner floor lamp

— Gift your favorite adventurer a subscription to Babbel before this deal disappears

— Toss your old disposable brush and upgrade to the Shyn Sonic electric toothbrush

— Apple fanatics will love the pre-Black Friday savings on these cool accessories

— Style your hair in less time and for less money with this pre-Black Friday deal

— Tap into Amazon's selling power with a pre-Black Friday deal on dropshipping courses

— This 3-piece EcoEgg laundry set is on sale for 15% off in pre-Black Friday sale

— 10 discounted gifts your favorite Apple enthusiast will love

— Save over $100 on this under desk exercise bike during pre-Black Friday Sale

— This $25 Restaurant.com gift card is under $5 ahead of Black Friday

— Shop these pre-Black Friday deals for all the music lovers in your life

— Let your inner Picasso shine with these epic $30 drawing lessons

— Charge 13 devices simultaneously with a Kickstarter-funded powerhouse generator

— Gas up 3 devices at once with this floating charging stand

— Save $39 on a high-tech turntable that adds vintage flair to your listening experience

— This Kickstarter-funded pop-up cabin attaches right to your car

— Satisfy your wanderlust for less with TravelHacker

— Say goodbye to annoying ear irritation with this visual ear cleaner

— Brush your teeth the right way with the SymplBrush starter kit

— This $75 writing tool will finally kick writer's block to the curb

— This 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro is a multi-tasking maven's dream

— Don't head into the rainy season without this at-home golf simulator

— Check out these 7 deals on Callaway golf products before you hit the green

— Step up your golf game with this 14% off innovative training tool

— This anti-snoring sleep aid could save your relationship

— Give your kitchen a major upgrade with over $250 off this Japanese master knife set

— Up your photography game with over $200 off this Pro GPS drone

— Treat yourself to 400 retro video games with this $25 handheld console

— Get a 1-year Sam's Club membership for under $20 through the end of October

— This dual-screen laptop monitor can turn you into a multi-tasking maven

— Catch more ZZZs with this shredded memory foam bamboo pillow

— Let the world know you're vaccinated so life can finally get back to normal

— Treat yourself to this refurbished 6th generation Apple iPad for under $350

— These money-making online course bundles won't be this discounted for long

— Don't go on another trip abroad without these must-have travel subscriptions

— Make all your streaming portable with $200 off this pocket projector

— Science experts created training software to take your baseball skills to the next level

— This bracelet lets the world know you're vaccinated

— This cordless spin mop and polisher will leave your floors spotless

— Give any room in your home an extra bit of style with this LED corner floor lamp

— This pro knife sharpener will actually make you look forward to food prepping

— Never miss a show or sporting event again — this app keeps all your streaming services in one spot

— Remove up to 10 times more plaque with this sleek electric toothbrush

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram