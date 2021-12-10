ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

This 500-piece puzzle could win you up to a million bucks

By Audacy Staff
 5 days ago

What do a smooth-writing pen, bubble wrap, and a perfectly sliced piece of cake have in common? They're all almost as satisfying as completing a puzzle. And during the colder months when you're stuck inside, putting together puzzles can be a great time-killer, and finishing them can make you feel like you're on top of the world.

Sure, finishing puzzles feels great, but what if they could actually earn you some cash? Believe it or not, this One Million Dollar Puzzle can win you some serious dough, and all it takes is you putting it together. With a prize stash running anywhere from 25 cents to a jaw-dropping one million bucks, this puzzle is like a lottery with some big stakes attached to it, making it that much more fun to complete.

Designed by MSCHF, a next-generation street art collective and the makers of The One Hundred Thousand Dollar Puzzle, the One Million Dollar Puzzle gives you something exciting to work toward, along with bragging rights, obviously. And the way you can enter to win is simple: just take a picture of your completed 500-piece puzzle, aiming directly at the printed QR code for 2 to 3 seconds. You'll then have the opportunity to click on a notification, entering for a chance to win 25 cents, $100, $1,000, $10,000, or the big jackpot, $1 million .

As seen on Mashable, Business Insider, Nerdist, and beyond, The One Million Dollar Puzzle is far from too good to be true, having garnered over 10,000 reviews online and a 4.5/5-star rating, giving people just like you a chance to win it big this holiday.  And given that its difficulty level is 5 out of 10, it's a great puzzle to do with the entire family or a group of friends — as long as you're cool with sharing your potential winnings, that is.

Test your luck with The One Million Dollar Puzzle by MSCHF , now discounted to just $ 24.99 .

Audacy may earn commission for products purchased via affiliate links. Prices subject to change.

