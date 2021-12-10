SEPTA to Close Woodland Avenue in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Unattended Solutions, Inc. d/b/a Bleni Blends, a Philadelphia-based frozen beverage kiosk company, has expanded its more than 30 self-serve kiosk locations across Philadelphia and throughout the nation in such cities as Dallas, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, Cleveland, and Louisville. Staff and patients at local Philadelphia area hospitals (Thomas Jefferson Hospital, Einstein Medical Center, Main Line Health, and Penn Medicine) already enjoy their new Bleni Blends kiosks in their facilities. Other kiosks are also operating at various gyms, office buildings, airports, indoor sports centers, and college campuses.
Comments / 0