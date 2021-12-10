SEPTA to Close Woodland Avenue in Philadelphia

EXTON, PA — United Way of Chester County announced it will host its 1st Annual Golf Outing at Penn Oaks Golf Club in West Chester on April 26, 2022. Outing participants will unite for the worthy cause of contributing vital support to United Way of Chester County in their fight for the education, health and financial stability of every person in Chester County, while enjoying a full afternoon of fellowship and fun. This event replaces the popular Live United in Color 5K and raises funds for United Way’s Community Impact & Innovation Fund.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO