Some channels, like Netflix and Disney+, are holiday dabblers. They happily bring new titles every November and December, but it’s like extra sprinkles on top. The main fare they deliver — like The Witcher and The Book of Boba Fett — is where their hearts lie. But then there’s Hallmark. This year, Hallmark’s 2021 Christmas movie schedule doesn’t just have a dozen or even two dozen new movies, but 41 brand new titles for fans to indulge. This channel isn’t just here for the holiday movies; it commits fully to the Christmas spirit, raining down new films like a snow machine gone berserk.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO