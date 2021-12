Shell shareholders look set to overwhelmingly approve a plan to move its headquarters from the Netherlands to the UK as only a handful of early votes were cast against the proposal.Shell said that 99.8% of the nearly 58% of shareholders who had voted ahead of a meeting on the topic had decided they wanted to back the move.It is not quite enough yet to guarantee that the plan will get the required backing of 75% of shareholders, but makes it appear all but certain that the move will get the thumbs up.The plan will reform the company’s current complicated structure...

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO