The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop ‘N Learn session titled “Barton County Communications” on Wednesday, December 15th, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm at the Great Bend Rec Activity Center (2715 18th Street). Learn more about 911 and the agencies it serves. During this class, you will learn about the certifications of dispatchers, statistics for Barton County 911, texting to 911, TDD, mapping and Next Generation 911 will be discussed during this presentation. We will also make a live call to 911 and demonstrate the accuracy of mapping for most calls.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO