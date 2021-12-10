Opinion | Metaverse is not the future

I’m already tired of hearing the word “metaverse.” My wife and friends turn to me, the resident Prophet-Nerd, whenever news reports from various talking heads on TV mention and re-mention “metaverse” every evening on a seemingly neverending loop. Most people believe the metaverse is nothing more than a cleverly disguised re-branding of Facebook (as Meta) in the wake of recent privacy snafus, disinformation sharing, and whistleblower come-forth-ings to appease shareholders and change the narrative. Others, like me, see a cascade event brought on by a global pandemic: Facebook, along with Apple, Google, and Microsoft, injecting critical-mass-level investment dollars into the second act of the internet as foretold by the Wachowskis in my favorite movie The Matrix.
