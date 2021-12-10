ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Opinion | Metaverse is not the future

By Matthew Krauter
Daily Illini
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe year is 2035. Rubbing your eyes as you get out of bed, you put on your virtual reality headset for your daily exercise routine of playing “Beat Saber” or “Supernatural.” After a — hopefully — VR-free shower, you put the headset back on to watch a show as you eat...

dailyillini.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

The metaverse, explained: Everything you need to know about the (rapidly expanding) new world

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As tech trends go, there are the obviously skippable ideas (Quibi), the ones you finally admit it's time to pay attention to (we see you, TikTok), and, finally, the small basket of once-in-a-generation changes that are so powerful that they start to exert a gravitational pull on multiple aspects of our lives.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
virginia.edu

The Metaverse and Its Implications for Our Digital Future

When the company formerly known as Facebook announced plans in October to change its name to Meta, the company said the move would better reflect its intention to “bring the metaverse to life and help people connect, find communities and grow businesses.” Such a dramatic shift from one of the world’s most valuable companies prompted all manner of commentary and speculation, posing as many questions as answers.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse And Buggy#Metaverse#Vr Headset#Big Tech#Vr#Xbox Live
PC Magazine

The Metaverse: A Multi-Generational Affair?

I’m already tired of hearing the word “metaverse.” My wife and friends turn to me, the resident Prophet-Nerd, whenever news reports from various talking heads on TV mention and re-mention “metaverse” every evening on a seemingly neverending loop. Most people believe the metaverse is nothing more than a cleverly disguised re-branding of Facebook (as Meta) in the wake of recent privacy snafus, disinformation sharing, and whistleblower come-forth-ings to appease shareholders and change the narrative. Others, like me, see a cascade event brought on by a global pandemic: Facebook, along with Apple, Google, and Microsoft, injecting critical-mass-level investment dollars into the second act of the internet as foretold by the Wachowskis in my favorite movie The Matrix.
INTERNET
Boston Globe

Metaverses for good

By now you’ve probably seen a lot of negative reactions to Mark Zuckerberg’s vision statement/rebranding announcement about the metaverse. He suggests that vast numbers of us will prefer being in a mixed-reality social network to face-to-face contact for a significant portion of our waking hours. It’s easy to understand the appeal of headset displays to an ad-driven company like Facebook, now known as Meta Platforms. Imagine having your eyes locked on to a monitor, unable to look away from what Facebook wants you to see. In virtual reality, you don’t entirely control your field of view; vision become more akin to hearing, a largely passive reception of whatever sensory input is within range.
TECHNOLOGY
The Motley Fool

The Biggest Threat to Meta in the Metaverse

Meta is building industry-leading VR tools, but they're used primarily by consumers. If enterprises find value in meeting in virtual spaces, the tools provided by Microsoft may be of more value. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
TECHNOLOGY
hbs.edu

How Will the Metaverse Affect Productivity?

With Meta, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg envisions the kind of virtual world one might find in science fiction novels. James Heskett ponders how long it will take for this "Metaverse" to meaningfully change how people work and live. In 1992, the very funny cyberpunk novelist Neal Stephenson brought “the pizza Deliverator,”...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Facebook
TrendHunter.com

Social Mining-Focused Metaverses

Fragma has officially launched its blockchain metaverse, which focuses on rewarding users with digital tokens for participating in "social mining," which, according to the company, includes activities such as liking, commenting, and sharing. Using "social mining" the platform aims to empower content creators to monetize their activities by incorporating unique...
TECHNOLOGY
The Conversation U.S.

I'm a Black woman and the metaverse scares me – here’s how to make the next iteration of the internet inclusive

Marginalized people often suffer the most harm from unintended consequences of new technologies. For example, the algorithms that automatically make decisions about who gets to see what content or how images are interpreted suffer from racial and gender biases. People who have multiple marginalized identities, such as being Black and disabled, are even more at risk than those with a single marginalized identity. This is why when Mark Zuckerberg laid out his vision for the metaverse – a network of virtual environments in which many people can interact with one another and digital objects – and said that it will touch...
TECHNOLOGY
The Old Man

Opinion: Is the Metaverse the Future We Want for Our Children?

by sean dreilinger is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0. Screen time is already addicting. Do we want to double down on that?. Try to get the attention of a youngster or teen when they are immersed in a video game. It's hard to break into the zombie-like state, much like trying to talk to dad on Sunday during the seven-hour NFL Red Zone.
Motley Fool

Metaverse Madness: 2 Growth Stocks Building the Future

Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices is vital to lots of brands building the metaverse. Meta Platforms is set to apply its industry-leading experience in social networks to this new virtual world. The internet changed the way the world does business, the way we connect with other people, and the way we...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy