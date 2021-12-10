Cyclists prepare for upcoming winter season

The nonprofit AT&T Performing Arts Center announced its popular annual event, Reliant Lights Your Holidays, will take place Saturday, Dec. 4. The free event, held on the AT&T Performing Arts Center campus from 5:30-8 p.m., will feature illumination of hundreds of thousands of dazzling LED lights placed on the Center’s iconic venues and trees, a magical holiday light and video show on the Wyly Theatre, a wintery snow playground and kids’ craft area, live performances by popular tribute bands, free photos with Santa and free miniature golf on the Reliant Putting Green. The event kicks off the month-long December at the Center celebrations. Reliant Lights Your Holidays begins in Sammons Park on the AT&T Performing Arts Center campus with holiday music and refreshments. Center Café will be open to the public. The Center is located at 2304 Flora St. in downtown Dallas. — Caroline Crocker.
Comments / 0