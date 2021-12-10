ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Up to 18 inches of mountain snow expected through Sunday

By Steve Pierce
 5 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friday is the calm before the next big storm.

Light snow showers overnight left a fresh coat of snow across the passes, so be careful if you are driving over the Hwy 26 pass anytime Friday. There is plenty of packed snow and ice on the road at Government Camp this morning.

In the valley, expect a few showers Friday morning ahead of the next system. Snow levels will hover around 3500 feet Friday, which is great for building up our mountain snowpack.

KOIN Weather Alerts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eXvxg_0dJIYUK900

Friday night, a stronger storm will bring an additional 12 to 18 inches of mountain snow through Sunday.

A Winter Storm Watch goes up at 9 a.m. Saturday for heavy snow and messy pass travel over Hwy 26 and other mountain passes.

Winds will be light but by late Friday, windy conditions across the coast and valley are expected. Expect winds to gust as high as 60-65 mph along the coast and 40-45 mph in the valley by early Saturday morning.

Power outages are certainly possible. Friday night’s system will bring with it plenty of valley rain as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34MZRq_0dJIYUK900
