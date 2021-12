Instant Deliveries Will Begin from a New York City DashMart Location, with the Goal of Expanding to Select DoorDash Grocery and Convenience Partners over the Next Year. DoorDash is introducing ultra-fast grocery deliveries in 10-15 minutes beginning with DashMart in New York City. With over 2,000 items, DashMart offers a wide assortment of fresh and frozen grocery staples, snacks, household goods, and local products to fulfill any last minute shopping needs – whether you forgot an ingredient for tonight’s dinner, or don’t have time to get more eggs and milk midweek. To start, ultra-fast deliveries will be offered from a new DashMart location in Chelsea, with more locations and partners coming over the next few months.

