Genshin Impact’s next five-star character to join its steadily-growing roster is Arataki Itto, and MiHoYo is celebrating his upcoming banner with a new web event. “Let the Arataki Gang Show Begin!” is yet another easy way to score Primogems, Mora, and other resources for Genshin Impact without spending any of your own cash. As long as you have a few minutes to spend on it just one day, this web event will quickly wrap up with little effort.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO