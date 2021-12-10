Deep Dive: Staff shortages at local day care center forces them to turn families away

Staff shortages are continuing to cause issues throughout New York. It not just for hospitality like hotels and restaurants. The shortages are impacting the child care industry.

News 12’s Samantha Crawford speaks with the owner and CEO of Discovery Village Childcare Center and Preschool in Tarrytown to see how they have no choice but to turn families away.

Marsha Gordon, with the Business Council of Westchester, discusses how the hospitality industry is handling the staffing shortage.