Deep Dive: Staff shortages at local day care center forces them to turn families away

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

Staff shortages are continuing to cause issues throughout New York. It not just for hospitality like hotels and restaurants. The shortages are impacting the child care industry.

News 12’s Samantha Crawford speaks with the owner and CEO of Discovery Village Childcare Center and Preschool in Tarrytown to see how they have no choice but to turn families away.

Marsha Gordon, with the Business Council of Westchester, discusses how the hospitality industry is handling the staffing shortage.

ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

