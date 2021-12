CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Tuesday, December 14, Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County will welcome Latori and her two children home to 1101 Northside St. in Kannapolis. Latori, a single mom, has been living in a small two-bedroom apartment. Her 14-year-old daughter has her own room, but Latori shares a bedroom with her five-year-old son. Her children are unable to play outside due to an unsafe neighborhood. There are also leaks in the apartment which has created a mold problem.

CABARRUS COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO