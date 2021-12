Pi’s have a knack for reinvigorating retro tech. Fun one from keyvin on GitHub:. I’ve created a video interface for the z80 with a raspberry pi pico. Address selection is accomplished through a 74HCT154 and 74HCT32. Z80 Wait states are triggered when the Pico’s address is decoded via the 74hct32. Currently the Pico implements 4 IO ports – data register (00), x register (01), y register (02), and xy-width register(02). RGB levels come from the other PIO through a resistor DAC. The scanvideo library in pico-extras says it no longer supports 8bpp, so I wrote my own very simple 640×480 video mode fed via DMA. The Pico implements a 160×120 8 bit color output for the z80.

