Strong Winds, Freezing Rain, And Thunderstorms Are All Possible On Saturday
5 days ago
BOSTON (CBS) — It’s December and that means we can get multiple seasons over a span of days. But how about a few seasons over a few hours? That’s likely how Saturday will play out with freezing drizzle to thunderstorms. That’s why we’ve issued a Storm Watch Weather...
KETV Weather Now Meteorologists have declared a Severe Weather Day for Wednesday with sustained winds of 35 mph forecast through Wednesday afternoon and evening. Wind gusts of 55 to 75 mph are expected as a powerful storm system moves through. Conditions will make travel difficult for high-profile vehicles. Power outages...
According to National Weather Services (NWS) warning, the dangerous winter storm will cause heavy snowfall with strong winds and whitewash conditions. This weekend and into next week, an incoming atmospheric river will bring heavy snowfall, flooding, heavy rain, and possible strong wind to the Bay Area.
(Iowa) -- The National Weather Service says strong, damaging winds are possible across Iowa on Wednesday, along with possibly record-setting high temperatures and slight chances for tornadoes. Wind gusts could reach up to 70 miles per hour in central Iowa. A high wind advisory will be in effect for much...
DENVER (CBS4) – A very fast moving storm will race across Colorado on Wednesday bringing a vicious combination of snow and wind to the mountains and hurricane force wind to some areas east of the mountains. The first issues in the state on Wednesday will be in the high...
Geary County Emergency Management passed along information that in addition to the very strong winds, a few severe thunderstorms are possible across eastern Kansas Wednesday afternoon and evening. Damaging winds and tornadoes are the primary concerns. Any storm that does develop will move very rapidly.
A small rockslide covers Mt. Baldy Road north of Claremont as a winter storm swept through the region on Tuesday. Precipitation began early in the morning and continued through much of the day with occasional bursts of heavy rainfall. The National Weather Service recorded just over two inches of rain in Ontario, 2.5 inches at San Dimas Dam and an amazing 6.78 inches at Crystal Lake. Snow finally started to fall in the afternoon at 4,000 feet, with over two feet of accumulation at higher elevations in the San Gabriel Mountains. The temperature remained cold by Southern California standards and as this weather system moves far to the east, Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 50s. COURIER photo/Matt Weinberger.
It looks like we could see another round of severe weather soon. The National Weather Service says moisture from the Gulf of Mexico could affect the Ozarks Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Winds gusts of 45 to 55 miles an hour will be possible across the Ozarks. The strongest winds...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Snow and rain are expected to continue to fall around Kern County for the remainder of the day. This video file cannot be played.(Error Code: 102630) Viewers have sent photos of what the weather is looking like around them. Send us your photos and videos...
LEBEC (CBSLA) — Snow began to fall on the Grapevine Tuesday afternoon prompting Caltrans to warn drivers to expect delays and escorts from California Highway Patrol. With temperatures in the 30's, the snowfall made for slushy, slow conditions. The National Weather Service also warned drivers of significant delays
LEBEC (CBSLA) — Snow began to fall on the Grapevine Tuesday afternoon prompting Caltrans to warn drivers to expect delays and escorts from California Highway Patrol.
With temperatures in the 30’s, the snowfall made for slushy, slow conditions.
❄️SNOW ALERT❄️
Current conditions on I-5 in Lebec. Snow is sticking to the landscape and starting to accumulate on the highway shoulders. Traffic is still moving through the area. @NWSLosAngeles predicting more snowfall and impacts to I-5 this afternoon/evening! pic.twitter.com/Y35IIXIFr2
— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 14, 2021
The National Weather Service also warned drivers of significant delays as they received reports that snow was beginning...
DENVER (CBS4) – An intense winter storm is churning toward Colorado bringing with it damaging winds and lots of moisture. This is a system that knocked out power, created mudslides in California and as much as 3 to 5 feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada mountains.
When the storm hits Colorado on Wednesday morning it will bring many threats with it. Warnings and watches are posted for hurricane force winds, high fire danger, heavy mountain snow and avalanches all in the same day!
The main concern for the Front Range revolves around the high wind event that starts Wednesday...
BOSTON (CBS) — 60 degrees one day, snow the next? That sounds about right!
December thus far has been a dud for snow lovers.
Ski areas are struggling to open or stay open, and backyard rinks look more like swimming pools.
By the end of this week, temperatures will be averaging more than five degrees above the average per day, likely making the month a top ten warmest on record to date.
Dreams of a White Christmas are fading, but don’t give up hope!
Colder weather is on the way, and we will likely have several chances at snow before Santa makes his trek...
A strong storm front will push across southern Minnesota today. High winds are expected with gusts of over 30 miles per hour Wednesday morning. The winds will push temperatures into the 50s in the afternoon, which could be a record for December 15th. Winds will pick up to up to 60 miles per hour in the late afternoon and rain is projected for the evening and into Thursday morning.
A Storm Track 5 Weather Alert has been posted looking ahead to Wednesday. A High Wind Warning has been issued for our area with wind gusts expected near 60 mph. We will also be tracking record setting warmth and the chance for isolated strong storms. A cooler push of air and calmer weather returns to end the week.
