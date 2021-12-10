Strong Winds, Freezing Rain, And Thunderstorms Are All Possible On Saturday

A small rockslide covers Mt. Baldy Road north of Claremont as a winter storm swept through the region on Tuesday. Precipitation began early in the morning and continued through much of the day with occasional bursts of heavy rainfall. The National Weather Service recorded just over two inches of rain in Ontario, 2.5 inches at San Dimas Dam and an amazing 6.78 inches at Crystal Lake. Snow finally started to fall in the afternoon at 4,000 feet, with over two feet of accumulation at higher elevations in the San Gabriel Mountains. The temperature remained cold by Southern California standards and as this weather system moves far to the east, Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 50s. COURIER photo/Matt Weinberger.

CLAREMONT, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO