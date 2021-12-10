FDNY tackles 4-alarm apartment fire in Brooklyn; 4 firefighters injured

The FDNY responded to an apartment fire in Brooklyn that injured multiple firefighters Friday morning.

According to FDNY, the fire call came in around 6 a.m. Friday for a two-alarm fire at 132 Montague St. It was upgraded to a four-alarm fire at 8:29 a.m.

The fire took hours to put out, with 170 firefighters on scene.

Officials say the fire spread through the second, third, fourth and fifth floors. Four firefighters sustained injuries not considered life-threatening.

No civilian injuries were reported, and only one person has been displaced.

One resident told News 12 that only three people live in the building, and all were able to get out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.