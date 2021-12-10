ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Blizzard Warning issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-10 03:54:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-10 17:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow...

alerts.weather.gov

Alaska State
kdlg.org

Frigid temperatures primed Bristol Bay for December blizzards

As temperatures drop, snowflakes are less likely to stick together in colder weather. That snow also tends to trap more air, so there’s a higher chance of blowing snow and low visibility. Another blizzard hit Dillingham on Monday afternoon — the third snowstorm in a week. Brian Brettschneider,...

