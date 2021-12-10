Norman Police Department Adds New Bureau With Goal Of Community Outreach

RED BLUFF, Calif. — Big developments are coming to the City of Red Bluff after the city council voted to add five new police officers and one new community resource officer. “It was quite the night. We had quite a long agenda and the topic of hiring five new police officers and one community service officer was one of the highlights of the evening," said Red Bluff Police Chief Kyle Sanders. "Ultimately, the city council, in a 2-3 vote, approved that request and I couldn't be more thrilled. It is going to make an incredible change and difference, not only in our police department, here, but in our community.”
Comments / 0