Norman Police Department Adds New Bureau With Goal Of Community Outreach

The Columbus Junction Police Department is bringing on a new member to assist them in helping keep the community safe. Following the Columbus Junction City Council meeting on November 24th, the police department welcomed Officer Zach Archer. Archer is fairly familiar with the area as he also serves as a full-time deputy sheriff for Louisa County. He will fill a part-time position, helping the department where needed. Police Chief Donnie Orr says that Archer was brought on to help fill hours and assist as needed. Chief Orr added that he will not have any set hours and his duties include filling in for officers when sick or on vacation, assisting with calls when on duty and helping on the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau. Archer will begin his time with the department on the second weekend of December. The department currently has three full-time officers and four part-time officers.

COLUMBUS JUNCTION, IA ・ 8 DAYS AGO