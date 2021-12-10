ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Norman Police Department Adds New Bureau With Goal Of Community Outreach

By Tevis Hillis
news9.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Norman Police Department is adding a new bureau in 2022. It will be split between staff functions and community engagement. The bureau will be made up of 45 people, including 20 civilians. Their...

www.news9.com

