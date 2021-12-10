ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We will fight’, says Assange’s fiancee after High Court allows extradition

Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe WikiLeaks founder’s fiancee Stella Moris called the timing of the ruling ‘cynical’ and said his lawyers would take his case to the Supreme Court. Julian Assange’s lawyers intend to take his case to the Supreme Court, his fiancee has said, after the High Court allowed the WikiLeaks founder’s extradition to...

www.shropshirestar.com

Shropshire Star

Australian deputy PM says Julian Assange should not be extradited to US

The politician offered his support for his compatriot despite admitting to not liking or respecting him. Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister has come to the defence of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, calling on the UK not to extradite the Australian citizen to the US. Barnaby Joyce, one of the Australian...
WORLD
AFP

Brother fears Assange may not survive US prosecution

Julian Assange's brother said Monday he feared the Wikileaks publisher would not survive the United States' attempts to prosecute him after his fiancee revealed he had suffered a mini-stroke. Gabriel Shipton was among about 30 people, including Pink Floyd's Roger Waters and actress Susan Sarandon, to rally in support of Assange outside the British consulate in New York. The protest came a day after Assange's fiancee Stella Moris said Assange had suffered a mini-stroke in late October, on the first day of a US government appeal against a ruling blocking his removal. The demonstrators were protesting against a decision on Friday by British appeals judges to overturn the ruling after accepting US government assurances Assange would receive appropriate treatment and not be held in punishing isolation in custody.
ADVOCACY
Gazette

WATCH: Assange’s brother says Julian 'will most likely die' if extradited

Julian Assange's brother, Gabriel Shipton, told Tucker Carlson he would fear for his brother's life if Assange is extradited. "Prisoners cannot be kept safe in [U.S.] prison. Even the most high-profile prisoners, like Jeffrey Epstein, couldn't be kept safe in prison. So, what hope will Julian have? If he gets extradited, he will most likely die," Shipton said.
WORLD
hngn.com

US Wins Latest Appeal To Extradite WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange as UK High Court Overturns Previous Decision

The US government has won its High Court case to extradite Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks. Following WikiLeaks' publishing of hundreds of thousands of leaked papers connected to the Afghanistan and Iraq conflicts, Assange, 50, is wanted in the United States for an alleged conspiracy to obtain and divulge national defense material.
CONGRESS & COURTS
