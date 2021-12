EUCLID, Ohio — Euclid Police are searching for a vehicle that it believes was involved a shooting that killed 13-year-old Maurco Toler on Saturday. According to Euclid Police, Toler was shot and killed on the front lawn of a residence in the 25700 block of Zeman Avenue, in Euclid at 2:40 p.m. on Saturday. Police believe that Toler was fatally shot from a passing vehicle believed to be a dark-colored 2004-2007 Ford Escape. A security image of the vehicle can be seen above.

EUCLID, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO