While it’s nothing new to splurge on footwear, the most expensive shoes in the world can cost millions. Whether encrusted in precious stones or worn by an all-star athlete, these shoes go the extra mile when it comes to luxury footwear. In fact, some are even considered too valuable to be worn. The most expensive shoes in the world are their own rightful category in the luxury market. Often sold off at auctions rather than at retailers, these shoes are much more than footwear. The most expensive shoes can be a slice of history or even require a safe to be stored...

APPAREL ・ 23 HOURS AGO