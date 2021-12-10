ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons have issues, but Panthers are bigger mess

By Morning Show W John Hugh, Abe Gordon
A pair of 5-7 teams will meet up on Sunday when the Atlanta Falcons visit the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte. But that's where the similarities between the two teams stop.

The Carolina Panthers are coming off a bye week in which they fired their offensive coordinator and shut down star RB Christian McCaffrey for the remainder of the season.

With the head coach on the hot seat, a new play-caller, reliance on an aging former MVP at QB, and the loss of the face of their franchise, the Panthers are struggling on offense and haven't been able to stop the run defensively.

The Panthers are coming off back-to-back losses to Washington and Miami and will face a Falcons run game that has figured itself out a bit to the tune of 270 yards and a 5.19 yards per carry average over their last two games.

The Panthers have a ton of questions heading into this game and while they could answer them, if they don't it will be to the benefit of the Falcons on Sunday.

