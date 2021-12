Both of Green Bay's basketball teams took up games against Power-5 opponents in Sunday matinees with mixed results. The Phoenix women jumped out to 11-0 lead to start the game and never looked back in its 63-53. The two teams played close after the first quarter ended with a 23-11 advantage for the Phoenix. The Badgers would cut the lead in half in then some several times during the game, only to see the Phoenix be able to hit timely shots and stretch the lead again. Much of that is thanks to the Phoenix bench, which outscored the Badgers 33-0. Hailey Oskey led the Phoenix with 14 points with Cassie Schiltz, Bailey Butler, and Maddy Schreiber all scoring at least eight points. The Phoenix women have a pair of home games lined up for December 16th against Chicago State and December 20th against Central Michigan.

