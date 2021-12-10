ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Mass food distribution in Albany on December 10

 5 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On Friday, December 10, the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany will address food insecurity with a mass food distribution. The distribution is at 833 Broadway in Albany.

This distribution is open to the public and no pre-registration is required. There will be two distribution lines: a drive-thru line and a walk-up line.

Interested volunteers are asked to arrive at 8:15 a.m. Guests should not arrive before the 9:30 a.m. start time.

Food items provided by the Regional Food Bank will be packaged by volunteers from partnering organizations and distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Catholic Charities has seven additional drive-thru pantries scheduled for December:

  • 12/16 – NYSUT, 800 Troy Schenectady Road, Latham at 9:30
  • 12/17 – Macedonia Baptist Church, 26 Wilson Avenue, Albany at 9:30
  • 12/20 – Metropolitan Baptist Church, 105 Second Street, Albany at 9:30
  • 12/21 – Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, 119 Reid Street, Fort Plain at 10:00
  • 12/28 – Berne Knox Westerlo Central School, 1738 Helderberg Trail, Berne at 10:00
  • 12/29 – Hoosick Falls Central Schools, 21187 NY Route 22, Hoosick Falls at 10:00
  • 12/30 – Albany Housing, 230 Green Street, Albany at 9:30

