ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

COVID: why working from home leaves the lowest paid at more risk of infection

By Become an author
The Conversation UK
The Conversation UK
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zOTLn_0dJISVzc00
Taking orders. Shutterstock/PattyPhoto

The latest directive from the UK government that people should work from home has led to concerns about the impact on businesses in the run up to Christmas.

But it is also likely to have a devastating effect on people on low pay who may be unable to work from home. The same is true of new rules requiring people to self-isolate for ten days after being in contact with someone infected with the omicron variant.

For those with limited access to sick pay or who are unable to work from home, both measures could lead to a rise in “sickness presenteeism” – going to work when you are ill. The risk of this happening should not be ignored as governments attempt to deal with the new COVID strain.

Recent research has shown that people in low paid, insecure and self-employed roles are driven by financial necessity to presenteeism. This then spreads disease, shown in separate research which highlights the disproportionate COVID rates in low paid, manual and frontline workers.

Many of these people cannot rely on statutory sick pay, which is set in the UK at £96 per week (among the least generous levels in Europe), so they have no choice but to turn up to work.

Around 1.8 million employees do not qualify for sick pay because they don’t earn enough, and 5 million miss out because they are self-employed. Many immigrants also are ineligible, and while the government offers a payment of £500 to cover a period of self-isolation, for the many thousands of workers without a contract, this is difficult to access. Recent analysis highlighted that over 500,000 seasonal workers employed over the festive season in the UK will not qualify for statutory sick pay.

Fairness and safety

So while the government urges people to work from home in an effort to limit the spread of omicron, there is also an urgent need to deter contagious presenteeism.

As the director-general of the World Health Organization said last year: “With decisive, early action, we can slow down the virus and prevent infections”. But what does decisive action mean to a worker on a very low income with no access to benefits that others take for granted?

One obvious step would be to drastically improve access to sick pay, allowing people to take time off without leaving themselves in dire financial straits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y4wBE_0dJISVzc00
Many people do not have the choice. Shutterstock/KornT

In the US for example, the introduction in April 2020 of legislation in response to COVID which allowed for two weeks of paid sick leave, led to a reduction of nearly 50% in the number of daily COVID infections.

Even in a world without COVID, the consequences of working while ill appear obvious, and research on presenteeism highlights the effects it can have. It grinds down the sick worker, making symptoms worse and increasing the chance of future health problems.

Evidence from a number of studies also shows that presenteeism is a significant predictor of long-term absenteeism, posing a risk to both immediate and future productivity.

The health of co-workers could also be harmed, and their work load increased by an ill person’s reduced output. Beyond the workplace, presenteeism creates tensions at home and leads to a poorer quality of life for the whole family.

More broadly, the impact of presenteeism extends beyond the employee’s own health, to the organisation, and the wider economy. And although it may seem harder to address than absenteeism (not showing up for work), it is equally as important and worthy of the same attention.

Help for the most vulnerable needs to be more widely available and easier to access. Organisations which employ agency workers, should improve transparency around terms and conditions, and be more accountable for presenteeism when it occurs.

And trade unions, who have done very little to encourage unionisation of precarious workers, should demand more protection. It is at times like these when they – and society as a whole – need it most.

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Risks of myocarditis, pericarditis, and cardiac arrhythmias associated with COVID-19 vaccination or SARS-CoV-2 infection

Although myocarditis and pericarditis were not observed as adverse events in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine trials, there have been numerous reports of suspected cases following vaccination in the general population. We undertook a self-controlled case series study of people aged 16 or older vaccinated for COVID-19 in England between 1 December 2020 and 24 August 2021 to investigate hospital admission or death from myocarditis, pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias in the 1"“28"‰days following adenovirus (ChAdOx1, n"‰="‰20,615,911) or messenger RNA-based (BNT162b2, n"‰="‰16,993,389; mRNA-1273, n"‰="‰1,006,191) vaccines or a severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) positive test (n"‰="‰3,028,867). We found increased risks of myocarditis associated with the first dose of ChAdOx1 and BNT162b2 vaccines and the first and second doses of the mRNA-1273 vaccine over the 1"“28 days postvaccination period, and after a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We estimated an extra two (95% confidence interval (CI) 0, 3), one (95% CI 0, 2) and six (95% CI 2, 8) myocarditis events per 1"‰million people vaccinated with ChAdOx1, BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273, respectively, in the 28"‰days following a first dose and an extra ten (95% CI 7, 11) myocarditis events per 1"‰million vaccinated in the 28"‰days after a second dose of mRNA-1273. This compares with an extra 40 (95% CI 38, 41) myocarditis events per 1"‰million patients in the 28"‰days following a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We also observed increased risks of pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias following a positive SARS-CoV-2 test. Similar associations were not observed with any of the COVID-19 vaccines, apart from an increased risk of arrhythmia following a second dose of mRNA-1273. Subgroup analyses by age showed the increased risk of myocarditis associated with the two mRNA vaccines was present only in those younger than 40.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid: How to maintain productivity while working from home again

Workers have once again been told to work from home where possible due to the rapid spread of a new Covid-19 variant.After the UK government lifted most coronavirus lockdown restrictions in summer this year, companies either reopened their offices for employees to return full-time or introduced hybrid working, which allowed staff to come into the office some days and work from home on other days.However, the government has brought back the work from home order as of Monday 13 December 2021, as prime minister Boris Johnson declared an “omicron emergency” amid rising infections.He told the nation last Wednesday: “We...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Infectious Diseases#Working From Home#Absenteeism#Omicron
The Independent

Covid contact: Double vaccinated will have to take daily lateral flow tests

People who have been double-vaccinated are to be told to take daily lateral flow tests for a week after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.The new measure comes into effect on Tuesday, and applies to all variants of Covid-19, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said, with those who test positive or develop symptoms forced to self-isolate.It replaces the requirement for all omicron contacts to self-isolate for 10 days, in what the DHSC labelled an attempt to reduce pressures on people’s everyday lives which will help to identify asymptomatic cases and monitor the virus’s spread.Government disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Booster push to tackle Omicron and new working from home guidance

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. Extra vaccine sites, more appointments, additional volunteer vaccinators and military help are all part of plans to help achieve the prime minister's target to offer boosters to everyone over 18 in England before the new year. Boris Johnson declared "an emergency in our battle with the new variant Omicron" in a TV statement on Sunday evening, revealing the country faces a "tidal wave" of the strain. Health Secretary Sajid Javid confirmed on Monday that there are about 10 patients in hospital in England with Omicron - but he said there had not been any deaths with the variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Work-from-home guidance reintroduced in England

People in England should now work from home if they can, as part of the government's Plan B guidance to curb the spread of Omicron. The change brings England in line with Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. But some businesses in city centres fear the move means they will lose...
EDUCATION
TheConversationAU

Older Australians are already bamboozled by a complex home-care system. So why give them more of the same?

More than a million older Australians need care at home each year. More than 1,000 agencies provide services to them. Despite the federal government allocating significant extra funds to home care in the last budget, there is still a raft of problems with current home-care arrangements. As we show in our new report, “Unfinished business: practical policies for better care at home”, the federal government is placing too much emphasis on expanding the market of services, and not enough on supporting people to access timely and quality services. Read more: ...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Care home residents allowed only three visitors under new Covid guidance

Care home residents will be allowed only three visitors and one essential care worker under updated Government guidance announced as part of new measures to protect the sector from the spread of the Omicron variant.The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said the move was “in order to balance the current Covid-19 risk and the need to keep people safe in line with clinical advice”.It is understood the guidance will come into force from Wednesday.We are providing new measures to protect the social care sector from the #OmicronVariant of #COVID19.This includes:▶️updated guidance on care home visiting & testing▶️support for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Norwalk Hour

FDA Approves AstraZeneca Drug For Those Still At High Risk Of COVID Infection

There are people who have not been able to get vaccinated due to certain medical conditions. There are also people who, despite receiving both doses of the vaccine, did not have the expected immune response and are still at high risk when they become infected. Big Pharma has been working on drugs that work as an alternative to reagents. The FDA just approved the emergency use of the AstraZeneca drug to prevent contagion.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: Risks of COVID infection greater for those with autoimmune conditions

DEAR DR. ROACH: Would you please address vaccines and people with autoimmune conditions? My son has psoriasis and what some of his providers are calling “full body inflammation.” His acupuncturist has told him not to get the vaccine because it would be dangerous for him. He has hung his hat on this and refuses to get the shot. I tell him that it’s probably safer to get the vaccine than COVID-19. What are your thoughts? -- P.O.
UNION COUNTY, OR
FOXBusiness

Older Americans more likely to leave work due to COVID-19, study finds - but not all claiming Social Security

The likelihood that Americans ages 55 and above would leave the workforce over the course of a year rose by 50%, according to a new study Boston College's Center for Retirement Research. The increase of 7.6 percentage points is in comparison to before the onset of COVID-19, signaling an unfortunate – albeit expected – effect of the crippling pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hngn.com

Omicron 3 Times More Likely To Overcome Immunity Protection From Previous COVID-19 Infection Than Other Variants

The likelihood of reinfection from the Omicron COVID-19 variant is at least three times higher than any prior variants, according to South African scientists. Between March 2020 and November 27, 2021, researchers examined at nearly 2.8 million positive coronavirus infections and found 35,670 possible reinfections in the preliminary analysis. According...
SCIENCE
BBC

Covid: First data points to Omicron re-infection risk

The first real world data showing the coronavirus variant Omicron may evade some of our immunity has been reported by scientists in South Africa. Scientists have detected a surge in the number of people catching Covid multiple times. It is a rapid analysis and not definitive, but fits with concern...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ScienceBlog.com

Allergic conditions linked to lower COVID-19 infection risk

People with allergic conditions such as hay fever, rhinitis, and atopic eczema, may have a lower risk of COVID-19 infection, especially if they also have asthma, finds a large, population-based study of UK adults, published online in the respiratory journal Thorax. And contrary to the findings of recent studies, older...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Conversation UK

Household mixing during COVID-19: our research suggests adherence to lockdowns in England declined over time

The grim prospect of COVID-19 stay-at-home orders is back in the news, with a number of European countries having either introduced new restrictions or reimposed full lockdowns amid rising cases. These developments inevitably raise questions around how we can best shape public health policy to reduce virus transmission. One key...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Conversation UK

The Conversation UK

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from British experts for the public. The Conversation U.K. finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy