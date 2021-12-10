NYCFC has a chance to do what no New York team has done in years — win it all

FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Revolution’s new crest is now the look for the club. The Revolution’s new crest, which was officially unveiled in November, is now officially the club’s primary logo as of Tuesday. The original MLS club’s new brand identity is now in full effect ahead of the 2022 Major League Soccer season. Rooted in the region’s history as the birthplace of the American Revolution and the resilient spirit of the people of New England, the Revolution’s new crest reflects the evolution of one of Major League Soccer’s founding clubs. The Revolution’s new crest features a stylized “R” invoking the...

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO