NYCFC has a chance to do what no New York team has done in years — win it all

FOXBORO (CBS) — The offseason moves have begun for the New England Revolution. It started Sunday, with New England trading forward Teal Bunbury to Nashville SC in exchange for up to $150,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM).
The Revs receive $75,000 in GAM from Nashville, and will receive an additional $75,000 if Bunbury meets certain performance-based metrics.
Bunbury, 31, joined New England via trade from Sporting Kansas City ahead of the 2014 season, and spent the last eight seasons with the Revs. He departs as the franchise’s fourth-leading scorer with 45 regular season goals and 21 assists over 231 appearances. The Ontario...
