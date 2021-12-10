ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Council member bringing Nebraska-based coffee chain to S.C.

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

COLUMBIA (AP) — A Nebraska-based coffee shop chain is coming to South Carolina.

Richland County Council member Joe Walker III and business partner Andrew Reed plan to bring 25 Scooter’s Coffee locations to the state.

Scooter’s was founded in 1998 and is based in Nebraska. There are more than 300 Scooter’s locations across 21 states. Walker told The State newspaper that he has rights to bring the franchise to Richland, Orangeburg and Sumter counties in the Midlands area; and to Pickens, Anderson and Oconee counties in the Upstate.

Walker said he thinks “at least 15” of the Scooter’s shops would be in the Columbia area. The planned Scooter’s locations will be drive-thru only. Walker said the popularity of drive-thru and carry-out models surged amid the pandemic.

