Oil futures head for best weekly gain since August

Oil futures climbed on Friday, poised to score their strongest weekly gain in over three months, as the market continues recover from fears of demand shocks due to the omicron variant of COVID.

“Oil prices are on track for their biggest weekly gain since August despite the ongoing uncertainty revolving around the omicron variant,” said Lukman Otunuga, manager, market analysis at FXTM.

“Even before the omicron menace hijacked the headlines, the outlook for oil was…shaky amid expectations around oil markets returning to oversupply in the coming months,” he told MarketWatch. “With the new virus in town threatening global demand and OPEC+ moving ahead with its planned January oil output rise of 400,000 [barrels per day], oil remains vulnerable to downside losses.”

“It will be interesting to see whether WTI concludes the week above $70 and Brent above $75,” he said.

In Friday dealings, West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery

traded 68 cents, or 1% higher, to reach $71.62 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after shedding 2% a day ago.

February Brent crude

was trading 53 cents, or 0.7%, higher at $74.95 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe, following a 1.9% decline on Thursday.

For the week, WTI, the U.S. benchmark, is up more than 8%, which represent the sharpest weekly gain since a 10% rise in the period ended Aug. 27, if gains hold. Brent, the international contract, meanwhile, has climbed more than 7%, based on the front-month contract values from last Friday, also on track for its steepest weekly advance since late August.

A move higher for the week for both WTI and Brent would follow six-consecutive weekly losses.

Oil prices have been buffeted by concerns about demand due to the spread of the new omicron variant of COVID since the end of November, with restrictions imposed again on consumer activity in parts of the world including the U.K. this week.

Concerns about China’s property market, with highly leveraged developer Evergrande being downgraded by Fitch Ratings, also had contributed to some headwinds for markets.

But analysts say that the worst-case scenario for the pathogen may already have been factored into energy supply and demand.

Crude-oil prices appear to be close to recovering nearly half of what was lost during the height of selling on Nov. 26.

On Nymex Friday, January gasoline

tacked on 0.5% to $2.138 a gallon, trading around 9.5% higher for the week, and January heating oil

added 0.2% to $2.254 a gallon, eying a weekly rise of more than 7%.

Natural gas for January delivery

traded at $3.857 per million British thermal units, up 1.1% for the session, but on track for a weekly loss of 6.7%.