Treasury yields mostly lower Friday despite hottest consumer inflation reading in nearly 40 years

Yields on U.S. government debt were mostly lower Friday morning, despite a consumer inflation reading that came in at its hottest rate on an annual basis in almost 40 years.

The CPI reading could solidify the view that the Federal Reserve will act more quickly to tighten monetary conditions when it meets next week and raise interest rates next year to cool surging pricing pressures.

What are yields doing?

The 10-year Treasury note yields

TMUBMUSD10Y,

1.472%

1.463%, compared with 1.486% on Thursday at 3 p.m. Eastern Time.

The 30-year Treasury bond rate

TMUBMUSD30Y,

1.867%

was at 1.844%, down from versus 1.865% a day ago.

The 2-year note yield

was at 0.656%, compared with 0.684% on Thursday afternoon.

What’s driving the market?

A report on U.S. consumer inflation showed that the cost of living climbed in November, driving the year-over-year rate of inflation to 6.8%, marking the highest level since 1982 and well exceeding the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.

Economists on average had expected a 6.7% headline annual rate in November, according to economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

On a month-over-month basis, CPI increased 0.8%, the government said Friday, coming in above estimates for a 0.7% advance. The 12-month increase in the core rate climbed to 4.9% from 4.6% and remained at a 30-year peak. The last time the core rate reached 5% was in mid-1991.

The inflation report highlights the pressure on households as they confront rising prices of gas, food, cars, and rent, and may compel the Fed to move more quickly to end its market-supportive asset purchases.

Last week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell opened the door to the central bank moving more quickly on reducing its monthly bond purchases, given the persistent strength of inflation. In addition, there are fears that the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 could intensify supply-chain bottlenecks that have contributed to higher prices.

Markets expect the tapering of Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities purchases could be completed by March, with multiple interest rate hikes expected in 2022.

The inflation report also could hamper President Joe Biden’s goal of passing a multitrillion-dollar social-spending package through Congress before the end of the year, as some U.S. senators fear fiscal stimulus is already overdone, Barron’s, MarketWatch’s sister publication, writes.

In other data releases on Friday, a University of Michigan survey found that consumer sentiment rose to 70.4 in December from 67.4 in the prior month.

