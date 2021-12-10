Friday's Weather
Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west northwest 20 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Partly cloudy, with...greatbendpost.com
Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west northwest 20 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Partly cloudy, with...greatbendpost.com
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0