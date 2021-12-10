ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Friday's Weather

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west northwest 20 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Partly cloudy, with...

greatbendpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
KETV.com

Severe Weather Day Wednesday: High Wind Warning and storm chances

KETV Weather Now Meteorologists have declared a Severe Weather Day for Wednesday with sustained winds of 35 mph forecast through Wednesday afternoon and evening. Wind gusts of 55 to 75 mph are expected as a powerful storm system moves through. Conditions will make travel difficult for high-profile vehicles. Power outages...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Wind#West Wind#West Northwest
KTTS

Storms Possible Wednesday Night, Thursday Morning

It looks like we could see another round of severe weather soon. The National Weather Service says moisture from the Gulf of Mexico could affect the Ozarks Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Winds gusts of 45 to 55 miles an hour will be possible across the Ozarks. The strongest winds...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperatures In The 60s, High Wind Warning Wednesday Night

CHICAGO (CBS)– A breezy and warm day is ahead. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. By Wednesday evening, high winds develop. A High Wind Warning takes effect between 8p.m. and 3 a.m. as damaging winds of 60 miles per hour move into the area. WIND ALERT High Wind Warning posted for #Chicago. Damaging wind of 60mph + likely between 8pm – 3am @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/a0BJ3mAdWH — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 15, 2021 Temperatures drop by the end of the week.    
CHICAGO, IL
WJCL

Mild weather in the forecast with near record highs by Friday

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- The morning started out with lots of clouds, but clouds will move out throughout the late morning. There will be a mix of sun and clouds throughout the afternoon with high-pressure system over the southeast. Highs are going to be mild for the middle of December with most areas in the lower-70s to mid-60s at the beach.
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Great Bend Post

Wednesday's Weather

Widespread blowing dust, mainly between 9 am and 5 pm. Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 74. Strong and damaging winds, with a south wind 21 to 31 mph increasing to 45 to 55 mph. Winds could gust as high as 70 mph. Tonight. Patchy blowing...
ENVIRONMENT
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Dry and mild through Friday

UNSEASONABLY MILD: An upper ridge will keep Alabama mostly dry and very mild through Friday. The high today will be close to 70, followed by low 70s tomorrow, and potentially mid 70s Friday. The sky will be mostly sunny today, and partly sunny tomorrow and Friday showers will be almost impossible to find due to the ridge.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
KETK / FOX51 News

Wednesday Morning Forecast: Warmth and humidity continue today, storm chances increase tomorrow

RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURES POSSIBLE TODAY TODAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with temperatures approaching records by the afternoon. High: 79. Winds: S 20 MPH. TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible after midnight tonight. Winds won’t be quite as strong and temperatures will moderate back into the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 68. Winds: […]
ENVIRONMENT
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
5K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy