Body of missing LI mom of 4 discovered in forest; husband arrested: officials

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – The husband of a Long Island mom reported missing late last month was arrested on murder charges Thursday after police discovered the body of his wife in a state forest near their home, authorities said.

Melissa Molinari, 38, was last seen at her home on Lolly Lane in Centereach on Nov. 21, according to police.

The mother of four was reported missing by a friend on Dec. 2, officials said.

Her body was found in the Rocky Point Barrens State Forest, just off Currans Road in Middle Island on Thursday, according to police.

Molinari's vehicle had been left at home, authorities said.

Her body was taken for an autopsy at the Suffolk County medical examiner.

Melissa Molinari Photo credit Suffolk County Police

Soon after, authorities arrested her husband, 43-year-old Marcello Molinari on second-degree murder charges.

At his arraignment Friday, prosecutors revealed the family cut short a vacation to Disney World on Nov. 5 after authorities said Marcello Molinari found out his wife had allegedly been having an affair.

She disappeared 17 days later.

Prosecutors said Melissa Molinari was found with 20 stab wounds to her torso and back. Her head was wrapped numerous times with plastic wrap.

Christopher Gioe, the husband's attorney, said, "The one thing I can tell you is he's maintaining his innocence. The first time he heard about the charges was here at the courthouse."

The prosecutor said the suspect's phone GPS shows he was in the forest where the body was found on Nov. 23 between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. and traces of blood were found in the basement of the couple's home.

The couple has four children between the ages of 4 and 17.

An investigation into the woman’s death and disappearance remains ongoing.

Earlier this week, Gabby Petito's father posted the missing woman to his social media accounts.

