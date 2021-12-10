ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

International Insider: Saudi Film Fest; London Studios; BIFAs; ITVS Ambitions; Lina Wertmüller Tribute

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fomAO_0dJINVWt00

Afternoon all, it’s nearly Christmas but we’re not slowing down. Here’s Max Goldbart with your weekly dose of international news and analysis from the International Insider. To get this sent to your inbox every Friday, sign up here.

Red Sea Roving Reporter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44fOzU_0dJINVWt00

Saudi Film Fest underway: Deadline’s very own Diana Lodderhose was our roving reporter at the inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF) this week, in Saudi Arabia’s port city of Jeddah. Few events have garnered as much industry chatter as this one, which marks the country’s first ever film festival. Saudi Arabia is largely seen as one of the most conservative and politically repressive countries in the world and only lifted its 35-year-old religion-related ban on cinema in 2018, the same year it eventually allowed women to drive. Read about Diana’s travels from London to Jeddah here.

What went down?: The festival kicked off with the Middle Eastern premiere of Joe Wright’s musical romance Cyrano at the specially constructed Red Sea Gala Theatre in the city’s UNESCO World Heritage Site old town (Al Balad). The glitterati was out in force, with stars such as Catherine Deneuve, Saudi helmer Haifaa Al-Mansour, Anthony Mackie, Clive Owen, Hilary Swank, Vincent Cassel and Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Frémaux, while Wyclef Jean played a surprise concert. After initial teething problems, the city’s old-town began to bustle as locals and delegates eagerly waited to watch premieres and the Red Souk, the industry component of the festival, was bustling. AGC Studios’ Stuart Ford discussed his upcoming $140M Anthony Mackie starrer, which the company is producing with JB Pictures and MBC Studios. “There is a level of investment both financially and in terms of resources that is, in some ways, unparalleled anywhere else internationally,” he declared. Meanwhile, Vox Cinemas committed to producing 25 Arabic movies in the next five years.

Getting into the groove: While the first few days of the festival were chaotic, festival-goers soon hit a groove. Diana met locals and noted a vast juxtaposition between the Saudi people and its conservative government. There were a huge amount of women working at the festival and, at the premiere of Becoming , a collation of five shorts directed by Saudi women, one could really appreciate how far the country has come in a short space of time. Our roving reporter may have had some bloopers along the way but the ambition and goodwill from the international community became increasingly apparent as the week went on.

Read more : Back in the UK, Tom spoke to Lee Nelson, the producer of Saudi-filmed Jeremy Irons/Tobin Bell horror Cello, about shooting in the region, Saudi’s General Authority for Entertainment and assembling an international crew. Check it out here . Deadline has you covered with all things RSIFF and the coverage will continue into next week.

Studios Coming To The Capital

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gZDL5_0dJINVWt00

London buses: They say you wait ages for one and then two come along at once. Within 48 hours of each other, grand plans for separate studios in the capital were unveiled as the UK industry boosts capacity in order to meet the seemingly never-ending demand for TV and film production. Spearheaded by RD Content founder Ryan Dean, the £20M ($26.5M) RD Studios development is being built in West London, around 10 miles from Soho, while Troubadour Theatres’ second site in the capital – Troubadour Brent Cross Studios – will open as a 150,000 sq ft site early next year.

Meeting demand : Troubadour was unveiled as  journalists sat in a BFI press briefing on the success of the UK’s high-end TV and film sector (more to come next week) and clearly this fresh capacity will be welcome, although it goes against the grain of the push for more out-of-London production. Troubadour opened a similarly sized separate studio in North London earlier this year and then there are other vast developing sites such as Netflix’s Shepperton Studios, Sky Studios Elstree and Berkshire’s Bray Studios, the latter of which will soon play host to Amazon’s second big-budget Lord of the Rings season. Now the industry faces its other key battle, attracting and promoting enough talent to fill this space and ensure the shows get made. This will no doubt be one of 2022’s major talking points.

A Little BIFA Love

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TeIgU_0dJINVWt00

Aleem Khan pic sweeps up : Aleem Khan’s After Love won six awards at the British Independent Film Awards (BIFAs) , including the main prize. The Dover-set BBC film, which follows a widow who discovers a secret about her husband that takes her on a journey across the English Channel, also took home Best Director for Khan and both the Best Actress (Joanna Scanlon – pictured) and Best Supporting Actor (Talid Ariss) gongs. The night showcased the best of British talent and was hosted by Asim Chaudhry, with Sound of Metal star Riz Ahmed taking home the Richard Harris Outstanding Contribution by an Actor to British Film prize. The BIFAs are often seen as a yardstick for the BAFTA Film Awards, with the likes of Rocks, His House and Saint Maud performing well at both last year.

ITV Studios Ambitions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CpCXB_0dJINVWt00

Five-year plan : ITV Studios planted a flag this week, attempting to turn its back for good on the pandemic-era disruption on revenues by setting an ambitious five-year masterplan to boost turnover by 5% per year, double its scripted hours and increase its proportion of revenues from the streamers to 25%. In a two-hour investor conference that admittedly felt like it was never going to end, execs talked up talent deals over M&A, SVoD flexibility and listed a litany of shows set to make a splash over the coming year. The masterplan is ambitious and investors will be watching with a keen eye to see whether it is delivered upon.

Paying Tribute To Lina Wertmüller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PrKmM_0dJINVWt00

History-maker : Tributes flooded in yesterday for Italian filmmaker Lina Wertmüller, the first woman nominated for the Best Director Oscar, who died aged 93. She achieved the historic nom for 1975’s Seven Beauties, a comedy-drama following an Italian everyman who deserts the army during the Second World War. Wertmüller was a trailblazer and it took another 45 years for Kathryn Bigelow to be crowned the first woman to win the coveted prize in a field that is heavily dominated by men. Her other hits included The Seduction of Mimi and Swept Away . Read Tom’s obit here .

The BAME Game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18CNT4_0dJINVWt00

What’s in an acronym? : Interesting one as UK broadcasters delivered a rare joint press statement in which they pledged to stop using the BAME acronym “wherever possible.” The acronym, which stands for Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic, has been deemed highly contentious for some time as it lacks specificity and can pigeonhole a vast array of different minority groups into four letters. The networks will instead use more specific terms or break out the acronym in full, with detailed research from the Lenny Henry (pictured) Centre For Media Diversity finding the term had been met with “rejection” and “ambivalence.”

Essentials

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JF9P0_0dJINVWt00

🌶️ Hot one of the week : Liam Neeson will narrate big-budget doc Ireland following writer Manchán Magan’s travels.

🌶️ Another one : Benicio Del Toro is teaming with Exile Content for a slate of Latinx projects.

🌶️ Another one : Succession director Andrij Parekh has boarded LGBTQ+ dramedy Red Rainbow.

🌶️ Yet Another one : Big Brother is to return to South Africa ’s Mzansi Magic 20 years after it first aired in the nation.

🚚 On the move : See-Saw Films has snapped up Kelly Gang producer Liz Watts to head up film and TV in Oz.

🚚 On the move : BBC Studios appointed former WarnerMedia exec Cecilia Persson to lead its new kids division and promoted Martyn Freeman to Chief Operating Officer.

🏆 Awards latest : Justin Kurzel’s Nitram dominated Australia’s AACTA event on Wednesday.

🏆 More Awards: Don’t miss Stephanie Bunbury’s review of Austrian Oscar entry Great Freedom and Canada’s Drunken Birds .

🎦 Trailer : Netflix’s WWII epic Munich: The Edge of War, starring George MacKay, was teased two days ago .

📺 Launching next week : Simon Cowell’s mega ITV format Walk The Line. Exec Lee McNicholas tells me several territories are interested.

Diana Lodderhose contributed to this week’s International Insider.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Asim Chaudhry To Host BIFAs; Andy Serkis & Sadie Frost On BAFTA Rising Star Jury; Red Sea Fest Female Spotlight; NFT Studios Funding – Global Briefs

BIFAs Sets Host Asim Chaudhry, most known for his role as Chabuddy G in People Just Do Nothing, has been set as host for the 2021 British Independent Film Awards, which will take place on December 5. Back to a physical edition after a one-year virtual hiatus, the ceremony is taking place at London’s Old Billingsgate. Nominations were unveiled last month, with Belfast and Boiling Point leading the way. BAFTA Rising Star Jury This year’s BAFTA Rising Star jury will feature Andy Serkis, Sadie Frost and Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery. Overseen by BAFTA Chair Krishnendu Majumdar, the jury also features casting directors...
MOVIES
Deadline

Lina Wertmüller Dies: First Woman To Be Nominated For Best Director Oscar Was 93

Lina Wertmüller, the Italian filmmaker who made history in 1977 when she became the first woman to be nominated for the Best Director Oscar, has died at the age of 93. Her passing was widely reported in the Italian press including in La Republica, which noted that she died at home in her birthplace of Rome. Born in 1928, Wertmüller described her childhood as adventurous, being expelled from 15 different Catholic schools. A love of comic books was a key influence in her getting into the entertainment business, particularly Flash Gordon, and she became determined to work in film and theater from...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Shine France Founder Thierry Lachkar Becomes CEO Of ITV Studios France

Thierry Lachkar, the Founder of Shine France and currently MD of French indie Deeply Superficial, has been named CEO of ITV Studios France, with Deeply Superficial set to be subsumed by ITVS France. Lachkar, who launched The Voice and MasterChef in the nation, replaces Franck Firmin-Guion, who stepped down in July to become President of French producer Mediawan. Lachkar will take up the role next week, reporting into MD, International Productions, Lisa Perrin, and overseeing a production outfit that is behind the likes of TFI1’s The Voice, France 2’s Spectaculaire and Amazon Prime co-pro Sans Filtre.  He set up Shine France in 2009 and founded Deeply Superficial nine years...
BUSINESS
E! News

Helen Mirren Is Unrecognizable as She Transforms Into Israel's "Iron Lady" Golda Meir for New Film

Watch: Helen Mirren Talks "Solos" & Getting Into TikTok. From Queen Elizabeth II to Catherine the Great, Helen Mirren has played many powerful historical women. So it only makes sense that the 76-year-old actress has been cast in the role of Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, the only woman to ever hold the office. The movie will follow Meir as she works with the all-male Cabinet during the Yom Kippur War of 1973.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aleem Khan
Person
Anthony Mackie
Person
Wyclef Jean
Norwalk Hour

Remembering Lina Wertmüller: A Trailblazer Whose Best Films, Like ‘Seven Beauties,’ Swept You Away

If you weren’t around at the time, it’s hard to communicate just what a splashy, dominating place the Italian filmmaker Lina Wertmüller occupied during the 1970s. Wertmüller, who died on Thursday at 93, was far from the first celebrated woman director — just think of Agnès Varda, Shirley Clarke, Elaine May, Lois Weber, Ida Lupino, Dorothy Arzner, or Barbara Loden. But apart from the infamous Leni Riefenstahl, it’s fair to say that Wertmüller was the first woman filmmaker to become a household name. She was the first to receive an Academy Award nomination for best director (in 1976, for the riveting and outrageous “Seven Beauties”), the first to adorn the cover of major magazines (the critic John Simon, who revered her, wrote a cover story on Wertmüller for New York with the headline “The Most Important Film Director Since Bergman”), the first to rule and own the zeitgeist.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Operation Mincemeat’ UK Release Date Pushed By Warner Bros Amid Rising Omicron Covid Cases

Operation Mincemeat, the Second World War spy pic starring Colin Firth, has had its UK release date pushed by Warner Bros amid rising cases of the Omicron Covid variant in the country. Deadline has confirmed with exhibition sources that the studio is moving the title off its planned January 7, 2022 date, and is now rolling out April 22. No reason was provided for the decision, but the UK is presently bracing itself for a significant wave of Covid infections, spurred by the Omicron variant. A Warner Bros spokesperson confirmed the news but declined to comment further. The government recently introduced minor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
awardswatch.com

Aleem Khan’s ‘After Love’ the big winner at the 2021 British Independent Film Awards (BIFA); ‘Belfast’ shut out completely

Aleem Khan’s After Love, set in the port town of Dover, where a recent widow discovers a secret after her husband’s unexpected death, was the big winner at 2021 British Independent Film Awards on Sunday, taking six awards: Best British Independent Film, Best Director, Best Debut Director and Best Screenplay – all for Khan – as well as Best Actress for Joanna Scanlan and Best Supporting Actor for Talid Ariss.
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

ITV Studios Files ‘Ipcress’ Sales in Asia – ATF News in Brief

ITV Studios, the commercial arm of the U.K.’s commercial TV network ITV, has struck a raft of sales and pre-sales deals ahead of the Asia Television Forum & Market that launched Wednesday in Singapore. “The Ipcress File,” a spy thriller from Altitude Film Entertainment, was licensed to Now TV in...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#London Buses#Bbc Studios#Itv Studios#North London#London Studios#Itvs Ambitions#The International Insider#Red Sea Roving#Middle Eastern#Saudi#The Red Souk#Agc Studios#Jb Pictures#Mbc Studios#Arabic
NEWS10 ABC

Sundance Film Fest unveils lineup for hybrid 2022 edition

The Sundance Film Festival is returning to the Utah mountains in January armed with documentaries about Bill Cosby, Princess Diana, Kanye West and Lucille Ball and the directorial debuts of Eva Longoria, Tig Notaro and Jesse Eisenberg. Festival organizers unveiled the lineup for the 2022 edition on Thursday, which includes...
MOVIES
Variety

ITV Studios Execs on the Rise of Streamers: ‘This Is a Time of Chaos and Opportunity’

The Variety Streaming Room, presented by ITV, hosted a panel discussion on global storytelling. Executives from production companies that are part of the ITV Studios family, including Tomorrow Studios CEO Marty Adelstein and partner Becky Clements; World Productions CEO and Creative Director Simon Heath; and Piv Bernth, CEO and creative and executive producer of Apple Tree Productions, participated in the event.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Netflix’s ‘Red Notice’ Beats Out Disney’s ‘Shang-Chi’ And ‘Jungle Cruise’ On Movie-Heavy Nielsen U.S. Streaming Chart

In a movie-centric week, Netflix’s Red Notice outdid two earlier 2021 releases that have just surfaced on Disney+, Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings and Jungle Cruise. Red Notice, which stars Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, drew more than 1.8 billion minutes of streaming for the week of November 8 to 14. That was far more than the nearly 1.1 billion for Marvel’s Shang-Chi and 908 million for Jungle Cruise, which also stars Johnson. The latter two films had been released earlier in the year — Shang-Chi in September in theaters and Jungle Cruise in both theaters and...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Red Sea International Film Festival Day 1: What’s It Like Traveling To Saudi Arabia’s First Ever Film Festival?

A film festival is about more than just the films and the festival center. It is about the location, the journey, the experience. Here on Deadline we’ll be bringing you updates on what it’s like to be on the ground at the inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival, Saudi Arabia’s first ever film festival.  The Red Sea International Film Festival (Dec 6-15) kicks off tonight in Saudi Arabia’s port city Jeddah with Joe Wright’s Cyrano and while the festival has already drummed up a lot of conversation in the international film industry, what is it really like travelling to Saudi Arabia’s first-ever film festival? There’s no...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Les Arcs European Film Festival Kicks Off With ‘Lamb’ Screening, Packed Industry Sidebar

In spite of a new wave of COVID-19, a snow storm and train cancelations, Les Arcs European Film Festival kicked off its 13th edition on Dec. 10 with a festive opening night ceremony highlighted was the presence of Swedish star Noomi Rapace who introduced her film “Lamb” on stage. Vladimar Jóhannsson’s feature debut, “Lamb,” world premiered in the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival. It is now representing Iceland in the best international feature Oscar race. Rapace said it was a “very personal film, close to (her) heart” and added that she was pleased to have it played...
MOVIES
Advanced Television

ITV Studios reveals slew of APAC content sales

ITV Studios has announced a host of deals in Asia Pacific for scripted content across its catalogue, including pre-sales for brand new shows Anne, The Ipcress File, Holding, Redemption, Our House and season two of Noughts + Crosses. Anne (World Productions), the story of Anne Williams, an inspirational mother who...
TV & VIDEOS
WGAU

Lina Wertmüller, legendary Italian filmmaker, dies at 93

ROME, Italy — Pioneering Italian filmmaker Lina Wertmüller, the first woman to be nominated for an Academy Award for directing, has died at 93. Wertmüller died overnight in Rome surrounded by her family, according to Italian press reports. Lina Wertmüller worked first in a puppet show before...
ROME, GA
BBC

Lina Wertmüller: Groundbreaking Italian film director dies aged 93

Italian film director Lina Wertmüller, the first woman ever to be nominated for an Oscar for best director, has died at the age of 93. Wertmüller passed away at her home in Rome on Thursday morning, alongside family and friends. She is credited with revolutionising Italian cinema in...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

RD Studios: £20M Film & TV Facility Opening In West London In April 2022

London looks set to get a fresh injection of film and TV production space in the form of RD Studios, a 45,000 square foot development being built in Park Royal. The £20M ($26.5M) development (a combination of capital and lease costs) is being spearheaded by Ryan Dean, the founder of RD Content, a production company with offices in London, New York, Singapore and Abu Dhabi. Funding is coming directly from the RD group. The site will be housed at Premier Park in Park Royal, West London, about 10 miles from Soho. According to the company, the build will feature five sound-proofed stages,...
MOVIES
Deadline

Saudi Film Commission Unveils 40% Cash Rebate For Local & Int’l Productions

After much speculation, the Saudi Film Commission has announced its film incentive package, offering a 40% cash rebate of total qualifying spend for local and international productions. The announcement comes just before the country’s first-ever film festival, the Red Sea International Film Festival, draws to a close tomorrow. The cash rebate will include feature length films, documentaries and animation projects and will make it one of the world’s most competitive incentive packages, even amongst established film markets. For comparison, the UAE offers a 30% cash rebate on productions in its territory. “We have been working hard to develop a competitive incentive package...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

32K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy