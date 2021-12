High of 58 and low of 35 today. No rain so far today. Terre Haute right now is mild and a SE wind. Temps are mild. Water vapor satellite has our next storm west and moving this way. Satellite has more clouds moving in. Radar has some rain moving this way. Rain most likely by Thursday. Rainfall does not look real heavy. More rain by Friday and then dry by the weekend. Temps will turn colder in the coming days. Tonight, few showers and 50. Tomorrow, very warm and 63. Colder by the weekend.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO