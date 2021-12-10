ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline is Friday for Black Bear hunt applications

By Tom Legener
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rhU00_0dJIMTjE00

If you're looking to bag a black bear this season, you need to get your application in soon!
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding the public that 2022 black bear harvest applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2021.

According to the DNR, preliminary estimates show that hunters harvested more than 3,800 bears during the 2021 black bear season. Final harvest totals will be available at a later date. In the meantime, DNR staff and the Bear Advisory Committee are currently determining the 2022 harvest quotas.

A drawing will be held to select applicants. Those selected in the drawing are notified by mail shortly after the drawing and may purchase their 2022 Class A bear license beginning in March 2022.

Applications can be found at the DNR's Go Wild portal or at an authorized license agent .

The 2022 black bear season will be:

Zone C, E and F:

  • Sept. 7-Oct. 11; bait is allowed, but dogs are not.

Zone A, B, and D:

  • Sept. 7-13; bait is allowed, but dogs are not.
  • Sept. 14-Oct. 4; bait and dogs are allowed.
  • Oct. 5-11; dogs are allowed, but bait is not.

More information about hunting in Wisconsin can be found on the DNR's website .

Montana Standard

Hunters should note changes to late cow elk hunts

Montana elk hunters still have an opportunity to fill their tags in many hunting districts around the state during late antlerless seasons. Earlier this year, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission approved changes to elk shoulder seasons in several hunting districts and hunters interested in participating should review the updated regulations online.
ANIMALS
merrillfotonews.com

Reminder: Black bear harvest authorizations applications are due Dec. 10

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds the public that 2022 black bear harvest applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2021. Hunters can purchase applications for permit drawings online through Go Wild, the DNR’s license portal, or at an authorized license agent.
MADISON, WI
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Deadline to apply for big game draw hunt permits is Wednesday

Hunters hoping to try their luck for a big game hunt draw permit have just days left to enter the lottery. Next Wednesday, Dec. 15, is the deadline to apply for an Alaska big game draw hunt permit. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game will close applications at 5 p.m. The application period opened on Nov. 1.
LOTTERY
WJTV 12

Youth Duck Hunt applications to open December 16

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will host multiple youth duck hunts in January and February 2022 at Grenada Lake. The hunts will take place at the Benwood, Haserway, and Grenada Waterfowl management areas. The hunt will be open only to youth 10-15 years of age. All youth hunters must be accompanied […]
VICKSBURG, MS
State
Wisconsin State
earth.com

Polar bears are forced to hunt for food on land

Global climate change is resulting in dramatic consequences for our planet, with one of the most significant issues being the increasing size of hunting grounds of various species. A prime example of this is the Beaufort Sea polar bears, whose hunting ground has increased in size by 64 percent within the last two decades.
ANIMALS
Polarbear

Montana seeks to end protections on grizzly bear hunting

Grizzly bears are currently under federal protection in Montana, but following a spate of grizzly bear attacks in 2021, state officials have petitioned the US Fish and Wildlife Service to lift the ban on hunting the creatures. The state wants to assume management of some 1,100 grizzlies in Glacier National Park and areas surrounding it if its bid is successful.
MONTANA STATE
echo-pilot.com

Hunters find monster-size antlers during rifle deer season

With Pennsylvania’s two-week rifle season coming to a close, many hunters have found trophy deer across the commonwealth. Over the past two weeks, sportsmen and sportswomen have been keeping taxidermists and butchers busy with their bucks of a lifetime. Here are just a few of the many success stories.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Montanan

Montana elk hunters: The FWP doesn’t care about you

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is proposing new elk management strategies to the Fish and Wildlife Commission at their Dec. 14 meeting. The proposal is a boon for private landowners and commercial outfitters at the direct expense of Montana elk hunters. If you’ve been dreaming of drawing a coveted limited entry bull tag, your dreams […] The post Montana elk hunters: The FWP doesn’t care about you appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Missoulian

FWP proposes major changes to some limited elk permits

State wildlife managers are proposing major changes to limited-entry elk permits for 14 central Montana hunting districts, including elimination of permits in some districts or opening up general license hunting on private land for bull elk. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks released its proposal Monday for several districts currently under...
ANIMALS
chronicle-express.com

Freshwater fishing regulation changes proposed

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today announced the release of a proposal to clarify and simplify sportfishing regulations based on public feedback and DEC fisheries manager reviews of rules associated with the management of the State’s fisheries. The proposed rulemaking also includes a limited number of waterbody-specific regulation changes to support improved management of these waters.
HOBBIES
Sidney Herald

FWP Briefs : Shoulder Season changes; Private Lands Council to meet

Changes to Elk shoulder season now in effectWith general season at an end, elk hunters still have opportunity with late antlerless elk seasons in many hunting districts around the state. Earlier this year, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission approved changes to elk shoulder seasons in several hunting districts and...
HELENA, MT
ravallirepublic.com

FWP drops proposed major changes to Bitterroot hunting regs

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks got an earful from sportsmen on an earlier proposal to make some major changes in hunting regulations in the Bitterroot Valley. As a result, the state dropped proposals to eliminate a coveted trophy mule deer buck hunting district and drop the requirement of an unlimited permit to hunt elk in the valley’s most popular elk hunting district.
HOBBIES
Only In Washington

The Little-Known Ghost Town In Washington You Can Only Reach By Hiking This 2-Mile Trail

Once upon a time, in the 1880s, the town of Franklin was established in east King County. And while its limited run was full of tragedy before it became a ghost town around 1919, for a time, it was a successful coal mining town. And you can still explore it if you’re willing to enjoy […] The post The Little-Known Ghost Town In Washington You Can Only Reach By Hiking This 2-Mile Trail appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
kjan.com

“The great candy cane hunt” begins Friday, in Atlantic

(Atlantic, Iowa) – The City of Atlantic’s Parks and Recreation Department will be hiding Candy Canes in City Park starting Friday December 10th, and continuing through Sunday, December 12th. Parks & Rec Director Bryant Rasmussen said “Blue candy canes, which are hidden, and can be returned to the Parks and Rec Office for a special prize. If people go on Saturday, Santa will be at the (downtown) City Park, from 1:30-to 3:30-pm.
ATLANTIC, IA
timesvirginian.com

Hunt Smart - Fish Hard: Bear Mange

The other day I caught the tail end of a bear being shown on TV. My first instinct was something was wrong with that bear. I was right, the black bear had mange. I then went to the website of fish and game (dwr.virginia.gov) and after reading a lot on the site I found it very interesting and wanted to share it with you. There is so much info on the site I can’t print it all.
ANIMALS
AG Week

North Dakota feed transportation cost-share program application deadline extended

BISMARCK, North Dakota — The deadline for applications for the emergency feed transportation assistance program has been extended until Jan. 21, 2022. “We encourage producers to first seek assistance from U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Emergency Assistance for Livestock Program (ELAP),” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “If you do not qualify or choose not to apply for USDA funds, the state program will offer assistance to producers who have specific transportation costs associated with moving livestock or feed.”
INDUSTRY
