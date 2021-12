The Ardbeg Masters of Smoke Trio Pack is a gift-focused offering from the brand that will enable consumers to provide curious drinkers with a way to try out some of the best varieties when it comes to Islay Scotch Whiskey. The pack includes three bottles that are 250ml each, and includes Ten Years Old, Wee Beasite and An Oa that are all finished in different casks to provide flavor variance. Each of the green bottles of booze are paired with a secret label underneath the usual one that transforms the product branding into a horror movie poster.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO