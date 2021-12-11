Firefighter attacked at scene of house fire

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — A man is in custody accused of attacking a firefighter on the scene of a house fire.

The fire started around 9 p.m. Thursday in the Dominion Lake neighborhood in Rankin County.

The Langford Volunteer Fire Department was the first to arrive on the scene before Rankin County firefighters and several other agencies assisted.

Five people inside the home made it out, authorities said.

While fighting the fire, officials said someone attacked a firefighter.

Paul Holley, a Rankin County Sheriff's Department Legal Council, said, "another call came out shortly thereafter that a firefighter had been attacked. Rankin County deputies in the area responded."

Holley later said Theron Ellison Morris Jr., 21, was taken to a hospital for minor burn injuries. After Morris is released from the hospital, he will be charged with arson and assault on the firefighter.

"After speaking with family and other witnesses, it was determined that Morris had intentionally started the fire," Holley said.

Another male resident was also taken to the hospital, where he was treated for minor burn injuries, Holley said.