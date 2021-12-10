ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s the best way to remove ice from your windshield?

By David Laguerre
 5 days ago

Nothing ruins a winter morning faster than waking up late only to find a thick layer of ice completely covering your car’s windshield as you try to rush out the door. Properly clearing ice and snow off of your vehicle’s windshield is important for both the safety of the driver and the longevity of the windshield. When you’re in a hurry, though, it can be easy to make mistakes in cleaning your windshield — ones that have greater repercussions than you might think.
BREWER, ME
