ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

A woman was attacked by a raccoon while hanging Christmas lights. She put it in a headlock.

By Asha C. Gilbert, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

A Massachusetts woman was not going to let a raccoon steal her holiday joy. So when the animal attacked her while she was hanging her outdoor Christmas lights, she put it in a headlock.

Donna Sanginario, 70, said she heard strange noises coming from the street on Dec. 1 when she turned and saw a large raccoon 10 feet away, according to a Facebook post .

"Before I could do anything it jumped at me," she wrote. "Worst nightmare of my life."

She said her and the animal were both screaming as she cried out for help. The raccoon at one point fell off her arm, but jumped back on to continue the attack.

After tumbling to the ground, Sanginario said she got the raccoon in a headlock and wouldn't let go.

"As he was biting me I could hear bones breaking in his neck," she wrote on Facebook.

The raccoon eventually walked away after she let it go, but left her with bloody injuries.

Sanginario told Boston news station WHDH she had broken ribs. She also said she had to get a series of shots, including a tetanus shot, in case the raccoon was rabid.

She told the outlet she was able to finish putting her lights up and will be prepared the next time she heads into the yard.

'Not laundry, that’s for sure': A Missouri teen was emptying her washing machine. She found a copperhead snake.

'Lucky to be alive': Cancer patient seeks refuge at Lake Tahoe home. Then, a bear attacked her.

"Can you believe it? I really thought I was going to die," Sanginario wrote. "It’s been a rough couple days but a weekend with my girlfriends is helping take the pain and trauma away."

Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @Coastalasha. Email: agilbert@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: A woman was attacked by a raccoon while hanging Christmas lights. She put it in a headlock.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Chicago dad beaten to death hanging Christmas lights outside home

A Chicago father was beaten to death in front of his young daughter while hanging Christmas lights outside his home, police said. Jose Tellez, 49, was attacked by two men who struck the father of three in the head with “blunt objects” outside his Gage Park home on Saturday evening, according to cops.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Missouri State
Times and Democrat

Safety tips for hanging Christmas lights

Safety Tips, for Hanging Christmas Lights. The Christmas tradition of hanging lights outside can be a fire hazard without taking the proper precautions. . 'Newsweek' reports that each year, about 390 fires are caused by holiday trees and lights in the United States. . Those fires result in about 21 deaths and $25.2 million in property damage, according to the National Fire Protection Association. . Here are some tips from the U.S. National Park Service (NPS):. Inspect lights before using them. , Check for cracked bulbs, frayed cords or loose sockets. Wires should never be warm to the touch. Inspect lights before using them. , Check for cracked bulbs, frayed cords or loose sockets. Wires should never be warm to the touch. Never overload electrical sockets. , Don't chain together more than three mini-light strands or 50 screw-in bulbs. . Hang lights with clips rather than nails. . Use caution with extension cords. , Don't run extension cords under carpet, across doorways, heaters or any high-traffic areas. . Use caution with extension cords. , Don't run extension cords under carpet, across doorways, heaters or any high-traffic areas. . Check whether you have indoor or outdoor lights. , According to the NPS, "Outdoor lights are UL/FM listed for cold and wet conditions and tend to burn hotter than indoor lights.". Check whether you have indoor or outdoor lights. , According to the NPS, "Outdoor lights are UL/FM listed for cold and wet conditions and tend to burn hotter than indoor lights.". Indoor lights are cool enough to be used on the tree but are not designed for outdoor conditions. Many newer strands are made for either, but verify the type of strand before use by looking at the tag near the plug, U.S. National Park Service, via 'Newsweek'. Indoor lights are cool enough to be used on the tree but are not designed for outdoor conditions. Many newer strands are made for either, but verify the type of strand before use by looking at the tag near the plug, U.S. National Park Service, via 'Newsweek'
INDUSTRY
whdh.com

Police: Woman found living in feces-covered room with child, several animals claimed she ‘didn’t have time to clean’

(WHDH) — A woman is facing criminal charges after authorities say a young child and several animals were found living in a feces-covered and urine-soaked hotel room. Kristen Willoughby, 26, of Florida, was arrested last week on charges including child neglect and three counts of animal cruelty, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a Facebook video.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘He could have made it home’: Woman claims Amazon told boyfriend to stay for tornado that took his life

The girlfriend of one of the victims who was killed after a tornado led to the collapse of an Amazon warehouse in Illinois has reportedly claimed that her boyfriend was told by the company to stay there and not drive home until the storm passed.Former army veteran Larry Virden, 46, was one of the six people killed on Friday night after the tornado ripped off a major portion of a massive Amazon facility in Illinois.Cherie Jones, Virden’s girlfriend of 13 years, told the New York Post on Sunday that her boyfriend’s last text to her was almost 16 minutes before...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raccoon#Christmas Lights#Headlock#Hanging#Whdh
Daily Beast

Final Autopsy Reveals How Brian Laundrie Died

“Van lifer” Brian Laundrie killed himself while on the run from authorities, family lawyer Steve Bertolino said Tuesday. ​​“Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide,” Bertolino said in an emailed statement to The Daily Beast. “Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Atlanta influencers with eight children found dead in murder-suicide, police say

A married couple has left behind eight children after they died in a murder-suicide just six months after moving to Atlanta, Georgia to expand their businesses. Keianna Burns, 44, and Ronnell Burns, 46, were home alone on 6 November just before 9pm when Ms Burns shot her husband to death and then killed herself with the weapon, police have said. Ms Burns posted a video of herself singing and dancing with one of her children just hours before the shootings. Police said the child was with a relative when the couple died. “I’m asking you one thing, because I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

‘I saw Laci Peterson AFTER police say she was killed by her husband Scott – but I was ignored by cops’

A WITNESS claimed she saw Laci Peterson walking her dog after the time that cops said she was murdered by her husband Scott but her testimony was not heard at trial. At least three people claimed to have seen the eight-month pregnant woman on the morning of December 24, 2002, at around 10.30am, an hour after Peterson was said to have left the home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Fatim Hemraj

25 years ago, a pregnant 12-year-old disappeared two weeks before her due date. What happened to Celina Mays?

An age-progression photo of Celina Mays at 33National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Celina Janette Mays lived with her parents, stepsister and aunt in Willingboro, New Jersey. Her biological mother, Lynn Vitale passed away from a brain aneurysm in 1994. After Lynn’s death, Celina's father C.J. Mays took Celina and moved from Florida to New Jersey and found work as a bookkeeper at the Gospel of Christ Ministry where his sister, Cerita was the pastor.
WILLINGBORO, NJ
The Independent

Pregnant librarian killed after pulling gun on motorcyclist in road rage row

A pregnant librarian was killed after she allegedly pulled a gun on a motorcyclist in a road rage row in Florida.Sara Nicole Morales, 35, was shot dead by Andrew Derr during a confrontation outside her home in Orange City on 20 November.The incident began when Ms Morales allegedly intentionally hit Mr Derr’s motorcycle with her car on North Volusia Avenue and fled the scene, the Orange City Police Department said in a news release.Mr Derr and a witness called police and followed Ms Morales to an intersection where they demanded she stop to await officers’ arrival.When she refused to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Washington

2 Bodies Found in NYC Apartment After Tenant Below Reports Horror in Her Ceiling

New York City police made a gruesome discovery over the weekend after a woman reported maggots falling from her apartment ceiling. Officers were called Saturday to the building on Creston Avenue in the Fordham section of the Bronx. That's where they found badly decomposed bodies of a 40-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman in the apartment above Luz Beriguete.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

317K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy