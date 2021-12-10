ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former Pro Bowl WR Demaryius Thomas dies at 33. See the reaction from the NFL community

By Mike Stunson
Ledger-Enquirer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Denver Broncos and NFL community are mourning the sudden death of former Pro Bowl wide receiver Demaryius Thomas. He was 33. Thomas was found dead in his Roswell, Georgia, home on Thursday, Dec. 9, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Preliminary evidence suggests Thomas died from a medical issue....

www.ledger-enquirer.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Dan Quinn and Russell Wilson marriage in Denver?

With recent reports that Russell Wilson would be interested in waiving his no-trade clause to come to the Denver Broncos, hiring Dan Quinn as the team’s next head coach becomes a viable option. On Wednesday, it was revealed that Russell Wilson could be open to waiving his no-trade clause...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Spun

There’s 1 Most Likely Trade Destination For Russell Wilson

If Russell Wilson is traded out of Seattle this offseason, there appears to be one most-likely trade destination. Throughout the 2021 offseason, trade rumors swirled for the Seattle Seahawks quarterback. Those rumors are starting to heat up again. On Sunday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed that trade talks with Wilson...
NFL
The Spun

3 Teams Named Possible Trade Destinations For Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers trade speculation isn’t going away. The Green Bay Packers star quarterback wanted out this offseason, but the franchise was able to convince him to return for one more year. While it’s still possible that Rodgers will give it another go in Green Bay in 2022, a trade...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Brandon Marshall
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Lance Briggs
CBS Denver

‘Best Receiver We Ever Had’: Fans Mourn Loss Of Demaryius Thomas Before Sunday’s Broncos Game

DENVER (CBS4) – Ask Stan Solano who his favorite Denver Broncos player of the last 10 years is, and he won’t hesitate to tell you it is Demaryius Thomas. Solano, like thousands of others, went to Sunday’s game early to mourn and remember the Bronco great who died at the age of just 33. “He’s probably the best receiver we ever had,” he said. (credit: CBS) He joined others at a memorial set up by the team. “I feel really sad for him,” said Solano as he choked back tears. (credit: CBS) Kaysen Nightpipe is just 12 years old, but he is still feeling a sense...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Denver Broncos#The Associated Press#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Pub Sports Radio#Pubsportsradio#Twitter Of Thomas
CBS Boston

Broncos Start Game With 10 Players To Honor Demaryius Thomas

BOSTON (CBS) — Demaryius Thomas’ death this week shocked and saddened the entire NFL community, but particularly the city of Denver and the Broncos organization. While Thomas spent brief stints with the Texans, Patriots and Jets, he’ll forever be remembered as a Super Bowl champion with the Denver Broncos. And on Sunday, as part of the team’s pregame tribute to Thomas, the offense took the field with just 10 players lined up for the snap. The players waited for the 40-second play clock to expire, with the team taking a delay of game penalty while leaving a spot on the field for the late Thomas. 🙏 8️⃣8️⃣ 🙏#LLDT 🕊 pic.twitter.com/Y2U4MgUpQ1 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 12, 2021 The Denver Broncos take the field with 10 players to honor the late Demaryius Thomas. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) The Lions declined the penalty. Thomas died Thursday at the age of 33, due to what his family believes to have been a seizure. Thomas played eight and a half seasons with the Broncos, winning a Super Bowl in 2015 while earning four Pro Bowl selections and two Second Team All-Pro selections.
NFL
CBS Denver

Von Miller Wears 88 Sticker On His Helmet To Honor Demaryius Thomas

(CBS4) – In the wake of the death of Denver Broncos legend Demaryius Thomas, people are continuing to pay tribute to a player who was respected on and off the field. Von Miller will be wearing a DT decal on his helmet tonight during Monday Night Football. #BroncosCountry @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/p20dajlNS6 — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) December 13, 2021 Broncos Super Bowl champion and current Los Angeles Ram Von Miller paid tribute to Thomas Monday night when he suited up for the Rams. Miller put a No 88 sticker on his helmet in honor of his former teammate. Von Miller of the Los Angeles Rams has...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Cam Newton News

Even after scoring the Panthers’ only touchdown, that wasn’t enough for Cam Newton to stay in the lineup. Head coach Matt Rhule has benched Newton in favor of P.J. Walker. Newton is only 6-of-11 for 88 yards with no passing touchdowns and a pick-six interception. This is a...
NFL
The Spun

What Danica Patrick Said Following Aaron Rodgers Breakup

Aaron Rodgers has been getting a lot of attention both on and off the field over the last year-plus. Sunday night, he’ll get a lot of attention on the field. The Green Bay Packers are set to host the Chicago Bears in a primetime game on Sunday Night Football. It should be a fun one.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes’ Postgame Admission

Here’s a warning to the rest of the National Football League: don’t do anything to fire up Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. On Sunday, the Raiders gathered at midfield prior to kickoff against the Chiefs. Las Vegas’ entire team stood on the Arrowhead Stadium midfield logo.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy