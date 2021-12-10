Oxford, EverWest Form $1B JV Targeting Infill Industrial

Like healthcare real estate, senior housing has been on its own roller coaster since the pandemic began and it too has overcome the upheaval to head for better times. Fundamentals are improving and investment is giving this asset class a second and third look. The men and women who manage and cut deals in this sector have done an admirable job in not only surviving the worst of the pandemic, but also spotting the opportunities that have arisen in recent months. As always, we have selected the people who made a difference in this space over the past twelve months. We trust you will agree with us as you read their stories.

