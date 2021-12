The Suffolk County Department of Social Services will be relocating to the former Kmart building on Route 58, if plans for the move are approved by the county legislature. County Legislator Al Krupski said today he expects a resolution authoring a lease of a portion of the building will be approved at the legislature’s next meeting. The resolution was introduced at Tuesday’s general meeting. It will be reviewed and voted on by a legislative committee before coming back before the full body for a vote on Dec. 21, Krupski said in a phone interview.

