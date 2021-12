“That fish is walking!” gasps my wide-eyed son Freddie, pointing to a sludgy mud bank within Langkawi’s mangrove forest. He is right. Or rather, he is almost right. For this amphibious mudskipper is, in fact, shimmying with one fin fanned out like a sail on a boat; just one in a menagerie of strange creatures that call Langkawi’s UNESCO Global Geopark home. The 99 islands of the Langkawi archipelago are sandwiched between the Thai island of Phuket to the north and Malaysia’s Penang to the south, with the main island of Pulau Langkawi, at 185 square miles, the only one with significant settlement.

ANIMALS ・ 4 HOURS AGO