ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

After a spike in anti-Asian hate crimes, the government response stalls

By Rui Kaneya
Center for Public Integrity
Center for Public Integrity
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nearly two years since the COVID-19 pandemic unleashed an anti-Asian backlash and almost seven months since federal legislation was passed to address it, little has been done. At a May ceremony for the signing of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, President Joe Biden called attention to the lack of reliable data...

publicintegrity.org

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

An important school board group is unraveling after it sent a letter to Biden likening threats against school officials to ‘domestic terrorism and hate crimes’

The National School Boards Association compared threats to school leaders to "domestic terrorism." The message, and Attorney General Merrick Garland's swift response, backfired. Now state school board associations are distancing themselves from NSBA. The National School Boards Association wanted to help protect education leaders from threats of violence and acts...
EDUCATION
Florida Phoenix

U.S. House Dems pass anti-Islamophobia bill, condemn Boebert remarks

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The U.S. House following a vitriolic debate passed a bill along party lines Tuesday night to create a State Department office that would counter Islamophobia worldwide. Democrats said a conflict much closer to home showed the need to confront anti-Muslim bigotry.   The bill sponsored by Rep. Ilhan Omar, (D-Minn.), picked up momentum after Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren […] The post U.S. House Dems pass anti-Islamophobia bill, condemn Boebert remarks appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Mazie Hirono
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Liz Cheney raised the prospect of a possible Trump election crime

Just a few days after the Jan. 6 attack, Andrew McCabe, the former deputy director of the FBI, and David Williams, the former inspector general for five federal agencies, wrote a joint op-ed for Politico that raised a few eyebrows. As we discussed at the time, McCabe and Williams said Donald Trump could face criminal charges for inciting a riot, noting that it's a federal crime to "endeavor to persuade" another person to commit a felony that includes the threat or use of physical force.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Fbi#Prison Rape#Anti Asian#The Department Of Justice#The Justice Department#Congress#Aapi
CNN

Trump delivers Georgia Democrats a holiday gift

Frida Ghitis, (@fridaghitis) a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a world affairs columnist. She is a frequent opinion contributor to CNN, a contributing columnist to The Washington Post and a columnist for World Politics Review. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Rolling Stone

Two Jan. 6 Organizers Are Coming Forward and Naming Names: ‘We’re Turning It All Over’

Two key organizers of the main Jan. 6 rally in Washington, D.C. are coming in from the cold. Dustin Stockton and Jennifer Lynn Lawrence are set to testify next week before the House select committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The pair will deliver testimony and turn over documents, including text messages, that indicate the extensive involvement members of Congress and the Trump administration had in planning the House challenge to certifying Biden’s election and rally near the White House where Donald Trump spoke — efforts that ultimately contributed to a massive and violent attack on the Capitol. Among the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Fox News

Nikki Haley on 'America Reports': Will take a 'miracle' for Biden to stand up to China, Putin

Former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley was asked on Tuesday about whether President Biden would show "strength" as Russia and China attempt to expand their reach. NIKKI HALEY: I mean, not unless a miracle happens. He hasn’t shown any strength the entire time he’s been in the presidency. But let’s look at the bigger picture here. I think if you look at the Trump administration, President Trump and the administration, we sanctioned Russians, we fought against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and we gave Ukraine anti-tank missiles. We did everything that showed strength. Same with China. We went and countered them and showed strength. The idea, all of that was for deterrence. You didn’t see Russia pushing on Ukraine. You didn’t see China pushing on Taiwan. The reason you’re seeing that now is because they smell weakness from America.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

MSNBC's Claire McCaskill claims red states will 'empower' citizens to 'round up' people who look foreign

MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill claimed Monday that Republican-controlled states would soon implement "vigilantism" laws to combat immigration that would empower citizens to round up people who look like "foreigners." During an appearance on "Deadline: White House," McCaskill, a former Democratic senator from Missouri, based her claim on the argument that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Center for Public Integrity

Center for Public Integrity

Washington, DC
247
Followers
378
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

The Center for Public Integrity is a nonprofit, nonpartisan newsroom investigating democracy, power and privilege. Our reporting focuses on the influence of money and the impact of inequality on our society.

 http://www.publicintegrity.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy