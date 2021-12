The UK government has made another change to its border policy by scrapping its 'red' or banned list for travel and ending mandatory hotel quarantine. In the wake of the emergence of the Omicron strain of COVID-19 in November, the UK added several southern African countries to its red list—banning all foreign nationals from these countries from entering the UK and placing returning British and Irish citizens into mandatory hotel quarantine. On Wednesday, that decision will be reversed and the travel ban will be lifted on Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe at 4am.

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO