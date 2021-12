Office investment sales volume this year has officially surpassed the total for 2020, with $34.8 billion of sales logged in the third quarter alone. The Q3 figure is an increase over the $26 billion posted in Q2, according to a new report from Colliers. Suburban assets continue to be the focus of investor favor, with buyers allocating more than $25 billion into these properties in the third quarter alone. (In contrast, $9.6 billion was poured into CBD locations.)

